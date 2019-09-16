Scott and Tessa

Western University is set to announce tomorrow morning that Canadian ice dancers, Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue, will receive honorary degrees during fall convocation on October 23, 2019.

Virtue and Moir won two gold medals at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter games. The double gold performance secured the duo’s status as the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history, and the fourth most decorated Canadian Olympians.

Both were born in London and began their ice-dancing careers in nearby Ilderton, Ont. At an early age, the ice dancing team were coached by Moir’s mother, Alma Moir who recently retired from her post as head coach of the Western University Figure Skating team after 40 years of service.

The pair will be officially honoured with a Doctor of Laws, L.L.D. University documents explain this degree is offered to those who have achieved “outstanding scholarly achievement in a field not covered by one of the other honorary degrees or for exceptional service to the University or the community at large.”

As part of their L.L.D., Virtue and Moir will be given honorary undergraduate and graduate degrees from the School of Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies, King’s University College, Faculty of Health Sciences, Faculty of Law, Don Wright Faculty of Music, Faculty of Science, Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry and Faculty of Science. 

The athletes will join a list of impressive honorary degree recipients this year that includes names such as Tibor Max Eisen, a holocaust survivor and award-winning author, and Mina Bissell, who made waves in the medical community with her breast cancer research.

Western has previously awarded honorary degrees to other notable sports figures. In the past, both Paul Beeston, ’67, the former president of the Toronto Blue Jays, and Eric Lindros, a former NHL player and Canadian Olympic medalist, earned a L.L.D.

