The Mustangs men’s basketball team extended their winning streak to four games with a 92–84 win over the Voyageurs Friday night and a blowout 106–65 win over the Lakers on Saturday.
Western University’s memorable home-opening weekend was led by fifth-year forward Aryan Sharma and third-year guard Tyson Dunn.
“[Sharma] really saved us tonight,” head coach Brad Campbell said about his star forward’s performance against the Laurentian University Voyageurs on Friday. “He settled us down in a point where we were really struggling to get some offence. We’re going to lean on him heavily now and continue to throughout the season.”
In Friday night’s victory over the Voyageurs, Sharma scored a team-high 36 points for the Mustangs, while Dunn scored 22.
M 🏀 FINALMustangs pull off a victory in their 2022/23 Season Home Opener, with Aryan Sharma leading the team in scoring, putting up a total of 36 points. LAU - 84WES - 92#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #LAUvsWES pic.twitter.com/CJitZ0BbGN— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) November 19, 2022
Laurentian proved to be a tough opponent for the young Mustangs, but Western came out victorious.
A 24-point second quarter propelled the Mustangs, as they shot 58.8 per cent from the field. The Voyageurs stormed back, outscoring Western 29–22 in the third quarter. But Western prevailed in the fourth, shooting 55 per cent from the field.
“[In] tough games where it's physical both ways, [we] have to make sure we’re doing whatever we can to stay disciplined and be locked in,” Dunn added.
In Saturday night’s win over the Nippising University Lakers, second-year forward Matteo Zagar scored 22 points, while Sharma picked up 13 rebounds.
M 🏀 FINAL The Mustangs earn their second win of the weekend, with tonight’s 41 point win over Nipissing. The highest scorer of the night was Matteo Zagar with 22 points. NIP - 65WES - 106#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #NIPvsWES pic.twitter.com/oJRPxY3BLz— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) November 20, 2022
“Our league is super physical,” Campbell said. “The more practice our young guys can get, and [the more] exposure [we can get] to that style of play, [is] going to bode well for us.”
The Lakers racked up 16 personal fouls on Saturday, but the Mustangs prevailed. A strong first half, in which Western outscored Nipissing 63–30, paved the way for a one-sided victory.
“[We let] them know we’re not just going to roll over and play dead,” said Zagar. “[We showed] them we’re here to play.”
The men’s basketball team will head to Ottawa this weekend for a two-game road trip against the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and the Carleton University Ravens.
Tip off against the Gee-Gees at Montpetit Hall is Friday at 8 p.m..
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest