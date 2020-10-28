We’re officially past the halfway mark of most fantasy leagues. If your team isn’t in playoff contention as of today, you better put down the Halloween candy and take a look at our picks for week eight.
Ghosts won't be the only scary thing this week as injuries have come back to haunt fantasy lineups. During week seven’s matchups, over 10 notable players were injured including Odell Beckham Jr., Andy Dalton and DeSean Jackson.
Keep a close eye on up-and-coming backup players. If you want your team to survive through to the playoffs, you just have to add them to your lineup.
After week seven’s results, the Gazette’s fantasy football series is standing at a net of 71.24 points after subtracting our seven weeks worth of “Sit ‘em” picks’ points — a total of 308.26 — from the “Start ‘em” picks’ points — a total of 237.02.
This series has been accurate so far; however, don’t get lazy with your picks now. Fantasy owners can fall through the standings after a couple of bad weeks.
Here’s week eight of the Gazette's fantasy football picks.
Start ‘em
Teddy Bridgewater scored 19.16 fantasy points in his performance against the New Orleans Saints in week seven. Although the Saints are 28th in the league against quarterbacks, “Teddy Two Gloves” and the Carolina Panthers have the Atlanta Falcons next on their schedule, whose defence ranks dead last against his position.
Teddy Bridgewater goes deep and finds a WIDE-OPEN DJ Moore for a 74-yard TD. pic.twitter.com/gRQ4CZpz9W— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 25, 2020
Kareem Hunt pulled off 19.20 fantasy points against the 15th ranked defence against running backs this past week when his Cleveland Browns defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. Hunt is set to have a field day when he faces the second worst defence against his position in week eight — the Las Vegas Raiders. With the Browns starting running back Nick Chubb still out with an injury, Hunt will likely have a high-volume day.
Robby Anderson has yet to list a less than double-digit fantasy score this season. After scoring 19.50 fantasy points against the Falcons the last time the Panthers faced their divisional rival, Anderson should have no problem posting similar numbers, especially being at home this time around and with Bridgewater tossing him the pigskin.
Sit ‘em
JuJu Smith-Schuster had his second best outing of the year in week seven after scoring 17.50 fantasy points against the fourth worst defence against wide receivers — the Tennessee Titans. Smith-Schuster’s matchup is nowhere near as favourable in week eight as he and the Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to play the Baltimore Ravens, whose defence is ninth against his position.
JuJu Smith-Schuster doesn't have WR1 numbers through 5 games, but the Steelers are winning, so he doesn't care. "I get a lot of people was about 'He only got me 2pts this week for fantasy.' I mean, I'd rather have 2pts and be 5-0 than to be 1-4 and to have 25 fantasy points."— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 21, 2020
Matthew Stafford played the worst defence against quarterbacks — the Atlanta Falcons — this past week and still managed to only put up 18.40 fantasy points in the Detroit Lions close win. Stafford’s competition this week will do a 180, going from worst to first as the Lions are facing off against the best defence against quarterbacks — the Indianapolis Colts.
Mark Ingram hasn’t produced much offensively since his 15.70 fantasy point performance against the Houston Texans, whose defence ranks fourth against running backs, in week two. Ingram’s woes will most likely continue into the weekend as the Baltimore Ravens play the Pittsburgh Steelers, whose defence is number one against the running game.
Waiver wire pickups
Jamaal Williams could have been on this list last week when Green Bay Packers starting running back Aaron Jones was listed as inactive due to a calf injury. Williams scored 21.40 fantasy points in Jones' absence during the Packers week seven win against the Houston Texans. If Jones continues to be injury prone, Williams will get the rock more often as part of their successful one-two punch in the Packers backfield.
Jamaal Williams ENERGY >>> pic.twitter.com/hOr6CApa91— GBP Daily (@GBPdaily) October 25, 2020
Brandon Aiyuk has been a happy surprise for San Francisco 49ers fans this season. In week seven, he posted 17.50 fantasy points against the 11th ranked team against wide receivers — the New England Patriots. Aiyuk should see even better numbers against the Seattle Seahawks in week eight, whose defence ranks last against his position. Look for him to be a down field threat moving forward.
La’Mical Perine had his best performance of the season this past week, scoring 13.50 fantasy points against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are 14th against running backs this season so his matchup against the 18th ranked Kansas City Chiefs could be favourable if fantasy owners want to put him on their flex. Either way, he’s not a bad option to have in your arsenal.
Week seven was the best week the Gazette has had for the new fantasy football series as we earned a net value of 24.58 fantasy points.
Joe Burrow scored 33.64 points, D’Andre Swift scored 14.80 points and Darius Slayton scored 4.30 points as the week seven “Start ‘em” players scored a total of 52.74 fantasy points
Jarvis Landry scored 10.96 points, Ryan Tannehill scored 17.30 points and Jerick McKinnon scored (-0.10) points, totalling 28.16 fantasy points for the “Sit ‘em” selections
Tua Tagovailoa and J.K. Dobbins scored zero points because both their teams were on their bye week and Boston Scott scored 18.20 points in place of an injured Miles Sanders for a total of 18.20 points for “Waiver wire pickups.”
The Gazette also defeated the Queen’s Journal sports section in our first weekly fantasy football competition, separate from this column series. The Gazette scored a net of 35.42 fantasy points while the Journal scored (-25.48) fantasy points.
The @uwogazette won its first #QJvsWG fantasy football 🏈 matchup against the @queensjournal sports section @QJsports this past week with a score of 35.42 - (-25.48)!Hey @queensu it kinda reminds us of the last time @westernuFB played @Queens_Football 😬 https://t.co/fKOKskufdz— Gazette Sports (@SportsAtGazette) October 28, 2020
Competition updates can be found on Twitter using the #QJvsWG hashtag and on the Gazette Sports Twitter account.
Bring on week eight.
