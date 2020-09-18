Fantasy football season is back and that means it’s time to overreact to week one. After all, who needs measured, reasonable analyses anyway?
Looking back at week one, we were able to catch a glimpse of what the remainder of the season may look like. Moving forward, the Gazette is here to tell you which players to start, who to sit and who to target on the waiver wire each week of the season.
With that said, here is the first weekly “start ‘em, sit ‘em.”
Start ‘em
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers passing attacks were on point with Rodgers connecting with Davante Adams and company for four touchdowns, 364 yards and a win on the road. They’ll be hosting the mediocre Detroit Lions this weekend at Lambeau, which will be another show of divisional dominance.
Aaron Rodgers 96.0 PFF grade was the highest week 1 grade by a QB since 2011 🔋The Aaron Rodgers revenge tour is officially underway pic.twitter.com/0AVUZTrdXM— PFF (@PFF) September 15, 2020
Adam Thielen caught a pair of touchdowns with 110 yards in the loss to the Packers last Sunday. He’s another individual star who some thought was questionable entering the 2020 season. Watch for him to light it up again against the less-than-spectacular Indianapolis Colts defence who ranked 18th in the league at the start of the season.
David Montgomery was able to run the ball 13 times for 64 yards in week one, averaging 4.9 yards per carry while competing for the starting running back position with Tarik Cohen. Montgomery and the Chicago Bears play the New York Giants this coming week after coming off a loss courtesy of the Steelers, who tore apart the Giants run defence with 141 yards rushing.
Sit ‘em
George Kittle is a clear starter when healthy. Unfortunately, he suffered a sprained knee in week one against the Arizona Cardinals which hindered his performance and was a key factor in the San Francisco 49er's loss. The final verdict? Put him on your bench until he’s injury-free.
The 49ers reportedly are "cautiously optimistic" George Kittle will play this week against the Jetshttps://t.co/dByjPw4wb2 pic.twitter.com/ELAfmI7yeh— 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 15, 2020
Evan Engram caught two passes for nine yards in a dismal performance against the Steelers on Monday. In their next game against the Bears, he’ll be sharing more snaps as he did closer to the end of week one.
James Conner left Monday night’s game against the Giants with a sprained ankle. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is optimistic for his return but don’t expect him to crack more than 50 yards in week two, if he plays at all.
Waiver wire pickups
Nyheim Hines was one of the most dynamic players of the week, earning 28 rushing yards on seven carries with a touchdown and 45 receiving yards on eight receptions with another touchdown. Indianapolis Colts starting running back Marlon Mack suffered a season-ending achilles injury, thrusting Jonathan Taylor to the starting spot with Hines becoming the next man up. Also, new Colts starting quarterback Philip Rivers is known for targeting running backs which works perfectly for Hines who is effective in both the running and passing games.
Dallas Goedert led the team with eight catches and 101 receiving yards — as much as the next two receivers combined — along with one touchdown. This was while Zach Ertz — Philadelphia Eagles starting tight end — could only muster up 18 yards on three catches. Goedert has a good match-up heading into the weekend as the Eagles are facing the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, whose defence only features stars in the trenches with the likes of All-Pro Aaron Donald. Tight end is going to be critical this season with a lack of depth.
Dallas Goedert receiving in Week 1:🔹 9 targets🔹 8 catches🔹 101 receiving yards🔹 28 yards after contact🔹 3 catches of 15+ yards🔹 3 missed tackles forcedAll most among TEs pic.twitter.com/Co3DRNhmdL— PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) September 14, 2020
Malcolm Brown had a total of 110 yards with two rushing touchdowns in a surprising start to his 2020 campaign. He is seen as a breakout star in week one and will likely continue that trend in week two when his Los Angeles Rams face the struggling Philadelphia Eagles defence who are now 0-1 on the season.
Week one is never a clear model to base the whole season on, as we’ve seen in previous years. But, finding diamonds in the rough early in the season can help elevate your fantasy team to the league championship.
Bring on week two.
