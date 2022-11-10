Fantasy football owners are gearing up for the 10th week of the NFL season and the championship is fast approaching. It's time to start making the moves that will lock up a playoff picture.
Whether you find your team on the fringe or three feet out from the hole, the Gazette is here to make sure your team stays on par down the stretch.
Start ‘em
Allen Lazard: Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys
In week one, the Gazette suggested all fantasy owners should sit the entire Green Bay Packers wide receiving core until further notice — enter Allen Lazard.
After the team lost Davante Adams this offseason, it was unclear who would take over the Packers wide receiver role.
Lazard has been the new guy for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has slung a touchdown pass to Lazard in five of the receiver’s seven starts this season. While the Packers offence has been stagnant as of late, Lazard has blossomed into an every-down pass catcher and this week he takes on the unsteady cornerback Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys.
Allen Lazard's PPR outputs in games not affected by injury:14.517.613.517.618.7In those five games:- 22% target share- 39% air yardage share- 30% red zone target share https://t.co/SfL8d4zyON— Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) November 8, 2022
Cordarrelle Patterson: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Continuing the run on players with paydirt potential, Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson is averaging a touchdown per game this season.
After being sidelined for four weeks due to a knee injury, Patterson returned last week to score two rushing touchdowns, including the resurrection of his important role of being the Falcons goal line running back.
Despite the emergence of rookie running back Tyler Allgeier, Patterson touched the ball four times in the red zone and three times in goal-to-go situations — a storyline that should continue as the Falcons push for the top spot in their division.
T.J. Hockenson: Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills
Following a player’s trade into a new offence, fantasy owners should always proceed with caution — especially in the first game post-trade. But this wasn’t the case with new Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, who posted nine catches and 70 yards in his debut.
As the Vikings travel to Orchard Park this weekend, the Buffalo Bills could still be without their underrated linebacker Matt Milano and superstar safety Jordan Poyer.
In a league that seems to be lacking consistent tight end options in recent years, lock him in folks.
Sit ‘em
Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert: Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns
Despite both looking like viable RB2 or flex options in the early parts of the season, Miami Dolphins running backs Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert have lost significant fantasy value since the Dolphins’ Wilson acquisition.
While Wilson was able to find the endzone in his Miami debut — so did Mostert — and the two running backs continued to split their workload.
The pair may have potential down the stretch but for now, it's best to wait and see who lands the starting gig.
Kyle Pitts: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
In the famous words of The Who, “we won’t get fooled again.”
Every time Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts becomes a viable starting option, he backs it up with a four-point stinker that sends him back to the bench. While he rides the pine, Pitts enjoys a 19-point game that puts him back into the lineup of innocent fantasy owners.
With the way things have gone for the second-year tight end, keep him on your bench where he can rack up value before being traded to the next fantasy sucker who’s convinced he’s talented enough to be a must-start.
.@jakepaul with a message to @kylepitts__ 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OMwzkzUnjr— betr (@betr) November 7, 2022
D’Andre Swift: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
During a four-game stretch where Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift was sidelined with injury, the team turned to veteran running back Jamaal Williams who assumed the role of leading rusher.
While Swift found the end zone through the air in week eight, he’s only accumulated a total of 16 rushing yards in two games since returning to the lineup.
Waiver Wire Pickups
Cade Otton: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks
After catching the game-winning touchdown pass from Tom Brady last week, rookie tight end Cade Otton has fantasy owners dreaming he can become the next Rob Gronkowski — wouldn’t that be fun?
Not only is Brady undefeated since his divorce, but Otton’s 17 fantasy points in week nine marked his highest total of the season.
Look for the young tight end to fill Brady’s newfound void as we head into the final stretch.
i have a vision of the future. a vision where cade otton is next week’s top waiver wire pickup pic.twitter.com/F8SE3fGInR— NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) November 7, 2022
Josh Palmer: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers
As the Los Angeles Chargers continue to chug along without wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, the sophomore pass catcher Josh Palmer has emerged as a leading target for quarterback Justin Herbert.
With no return in sight for Allen and Williams, Palmer leads the way with nearly 20 fantasy points in each of his last two starts.
Get him before your mates can.
Odell Beckham Jr.: Free agent
Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr. may not be able to win you a week 10 matchup, but upon his return, he may be able to win you a fantasy championship.
When healthy and not fighting his own kicker’s net, OBJ is one of the most electrifying offensive stars. He’s sure to be picked up by one of the league’s top contenders.
Whether it’s Buffalo, the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs or Dallas, Beckham Jr. is sure to play a large role for his new team down the stretch and should be a hot commodity for fantasy owners — regardless of his looming injuries.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest