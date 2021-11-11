Ladies and gentlemen, we’re halfway there.
Nine weeks of the fantasy season have passed, eight more are left to go. The playoffs are in sight — it’s time to start preparing.
Good fantasy players get you to the playoffs. Great ones prepare to win a championship, and you can do that by trading for players with appealing playoff schedules.
For example, Tom Brady will face the fifth, 12th and 10th hardest fantasy matchups for quarterbacks during the standard playoff weeks. Jalen Hurts, who has only four fewer points than Brady this season, gets to face the easiest matchup, the Washington Football Team, twice in the playoffs.
The fantasy universe is littered with cases like these. Take advantage of owners who aren’t taking playoff schedules into account.
In the meantime, follow this advice to get your team a victory in week 10, and one step closer to playoff glory.
Start
Lamar Jackson: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins
There isn’t another quarterback in the league like Lamar Jackson.
In modern fantasy football, your QB needs to generate fantasy points both in the air and on the ground. No player exemplifies that ability like Jackson. He’s fresh off a game against the Minnesota Vikings where he passed for more yards than Kirk Cousins and rushed for more yards than Dalvin Cook.
Playing on Thursday night is less than ideal but the matchup against the Miami Dolphins defence, the third-worst defence against opposing quarterbacks, is too good to pass up.
The last time @Lj_era8 played in Miami?324 yards5 TDsPERFECT passer rating"Not bad for a running back." 😈📺 : #BALvsMIA -- Tonight 8pm ET on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO📱 : NFL app pic.twitter.com/i39XCAllSW— NFL (@NFL) November 11, 2021
Najee Harris: Pittsburgh Steelers versus Detroit Lions
The Pittsburgh Steelers offence has no choice but to put the ball in Najee Harris’ hands. Despite being a rookie, he’s arguably their best playmaker.
There aren’t many true “bell cow” running backs left in fantasy football but Harris is one of them. He has 20 or more carries in each of his last four games and you can expect that trend to continue as Harris gets more settled in the league.
Expect Harris to shine as the Steelers play the Detroit Lions, who are still looking for their first win of the season.
Cooper Kupp: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
Cooper Kupp is one of the top-scoring fantasy wide receivers so far this season. Starting him should be a no-brainer.
What really stands out about Kupp is his consistency. He has 60 or more yards in every game this season and has scored a touchdown in six of nine games. Even when the Los Angeles Rams struggled last week, scoring only 16 points against the Tennessee Titans, Kupp still had 9.5 fantasy points.
Kyle Pitts: Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys
With Calvin Ridley on the non-football injury list and out for another two games, Kyle Pitts joins Cordarelle Patterson as Matt Ryan’s main playmakers on offence.
He didn’t stand out last week despite Ridley’s absence but the raw upside with Pitts means he needs to be in your lineup. The risk is worth the reward.
Kyle Pitts has 17 15+ yard receptions, the most among #NFL TEs this seasonpic.twitter.com/wc2RDaBgYW— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 11, 2021
Pittsburgh Steelers defence at Detroit Lions
T.J. Watt and the Steelers defence have gotten two or more sacks and at least one turnover in every game this season except for one. Their opponent, the Detroit Lions, are a turnover machine and are the fourth-best matchup for defences so far this season.
Despite giving up 27 points to the lowly Chicago Bears on Monday night, expect a bounceback for the Steelers — they’re too good not to.
Sit
Ryan Tannehill: Tennessee Titans versus New Orleans Saints
After Derrick Henry got injured, all eyes turned to Ryan Tannehill. Last week’s performance against the Rams was a disappointment.
There isn’t much evidence that Tannehill is a top NFL QB when defences don’t have to focus on him. He didn’t demonstrate that ability in Miami, and has always had Henry by his side in Tennessee. It’s fair to question whether or not he’s grown enough as a player to be successful as the offence’s primary means of production.
Then you factor in his opponent — the New Orleans Saints. Once known for their offensive prowess, the Saints are now a defence-oriented team. Tannehill’s moment of glory will come — but safe money is on that breakout not happening this week.
Antonio Gibson: Washington Football Team versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Let's not beat around the bush — Antonio Gibson has been a massive disappointment for fantasy owners.
He’s yet to have 100 rushing yards in a single game and has four total touchdowns this season. He’s recorded under seven fantasy points in each of his last three games. Why take the risk?
Jaret Patterson leads Washington with 6 carries and 18 rushing yards J. D. McKissic leads them in targets, catches and rec yards Antonio Gibson and Terry McLaurin fantasy managers pic.twitter.com/XuTJavnm8S— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 31, 2021
Julio Jones: Tennessee Titans versus New Orleans Saints
You don’t have to look far into the past to remember the days where Julio Jones was the best receiver in the NFL, both in real life and fantasy.
Those days are over.
Part of that reality can be attributed to having to share the load in the pass game with A.J. Brown. Another factor might be the hamstring injury Jones is battling. — these types of injuries have a tendency to linger and Jones’ advanced age might lead to an extended recovery time.
Regardless of the reason for Jones’ decrease in production, it’s clear he isn’t performing at the same level as he once was. Until he can show that he’s fully healthy, he isn’t someone you can trust on Sundays.
George Kittle: San Francisco 49ers versus Los Angeles Rams
Welcome back, George Kittle!
After missing three games with a calf injury, Kittle returned from the injured reserve with a bang, going for over 100 yards and a score in his first week back.
But don’t expect an encore performance: the Rams defence is no joke. They might not be the league’s best at defending tight ends, but they’ll limit Kittle’s touchdown upside by preventing the San Francisco 49ers from marching down towards the red zone. Target a tight end with better chances of reaching the end zone.
New York Jets defence versus Buffalo Bills
The New York Jets defence have negative fantasy points in two of the last three weeks. The Buffalo Bills put up a dud against the Jacksonville Jaguars in week nine but safe money is that they regress to the mean and put on a show against the Jets.
Too bad Mike White can’t play defence.
Is the New York Jets defence aware that Keenan Allen is a top tier receiver in the league?His stat line at halftime suggests that they are not.— Wray Perkin (@WrayPerkin) November 22, 2020
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest