The league has been set at this point in the season — you have your clear contenders and bottom feeders.
We’re sorry, but your 2–8 fantasy football team isn’t going to mount a comeback and make it into the playoffs now.
But don’t worry, we can help save you from the last place punishment.
Start ‘em
Tyler Boyd: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
Joe Mixon was the name everyone was talking about after the Cincinnati Bengals’s week nine victory over the Carolina Panthers. The running back torched the Panthers defence for 153 yards and four touchdowns.
The Bengals receiving corps had a quiet day on the field — receiver Tyler Boyd had only 44 yards off of five receptions. But this week, the Bengals take on the Pittsburgh Steelers who have the sixth worst passing defence in the league, allowing 2,375 yards through the air.
Boyd had an explosive game against the Atlanta Falcons in week seven, going for 155 receiving yards and a touchdown — he might just repeat that on Sunday.
Tyler Boyd is ready for urgent part of season to begin. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/kYzHKKvUo5— Mike Petraglia (@Trags) November 14, 2022
Cordarrelle Patterson: Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears
Cordarrelle Patterson had a solid first game back in week nine after being sidelined for four weeks from a knee injury. He only ran for 44 yards but picked up two rushing touchdowns against the Los Angeles Chargers.
A week later, the 31-year-old running back followed up his return with a terrible 18 yards and zero touchdowns against the Panthers. But the blame isn’t on Patterson — the Falcons coaching staff underutilized him throughout Thursday’s game, only giving him five attempts with the ball.
Hopefully, offensive coordinator Dave Ragone has learned from his mistakes. We expect him to use Patterson more this week. Especially with the Falcons going up against the third-worst rush defence in the league — the Chicago Bears.
Damn my fantasy fans mad at me! Lmao I still love y’all tho 😎— cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) November 11, 2022
Aaron Rodgers: Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans
The losing streak is finally over for the Green Bay Packers. It may have taken overtime against the Dallas Cowboys, but the town of Green Bay can sleep soundly once more.
Aaron Rodgers was no slouch against the Cowboys. He threw for 224 yards and picked up three passing touchdowns. The quarterback finished the game with a near-perfect 146.7 passer rating.
This week, Rodgers and the Packers receiving corps take on the Tennessee Titans, the fourth-worst passing defence in the league. The Titans have given up a total of 2,453 yards through the air.
The Packers and their starting QB might start trending upward in the next few weeks.
Sit ‘em
DeAndre Hopkins: Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers
DeAndre Hopkins is one of the most explosive wide receivers in the game. Since his return, he has picked up 396 receiving yards in four games.
But the Cardinals haven’t found their mojo just yet — they’re currently third in the NFC West and only .400 on the season. This week, the Cardinals welcome the best defence in the entire league, the San Francisco 49ers, who are first in rush defence and fourth in pass defence.
Let’s just say the 49ers don’t do wonders for fantasy players.
#NFL #Cardinals #KylerMurray @NFL_Memes @NFLMemes pic.twitter.com/oryqGsF4rK— Harambe (@Harambe02266168) November 7, 2022
Derek Carr: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
Most people thought the addition of Davante Adams would upgrade the Las Vegas Raiders' offence, but the Raiders are one of the most forgettable teams this season.
Besides that awful game against the New Orleans Saints in week eight, Adams and QB Derek Carr have looked fine, sometimes even pretty good.
But now the Raiders’ offence goes against their biggest challenge yet — the Denver Broncos. The Broncos have given up the least passing yards this season with only 1,570.
If you thought the Saints and Raiders game was bad, just wait for this one.
"I'm sorry for being emotional. I'm just pissed off... what we put our bodies through just to sleep at night."Derek Carr broke into tears after the Raiders loss vs. the Colts pic.twitter.com/fRymBmclar— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 14, 2022
The Packers’ running back corps: Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans
The Packers just refuse to run the ball. It doesn’t make sense to Packers fans, it doesn’t make sense to journalists and it certainly doesn't to other teams.
At this point, it seems head coach Matt LaFleur would rather have Rodgers throw 50 interceptions than give A.J. Dillion a chance to steamroll a few linebackers like he did last season. Green Bay might be going up against one of the worst pass defences in the entire league, but Tennessee has a solid run defence.
We want to see the running backs play more than anyone, but it might be better if the Packers focus on plays through the air this week.
Waiver Wire Pickups
Gus Edwards: Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers
Running back Gus Edwards returns to the Baltimore Ravens this week after suffering a hamstring injury earlier this season. Before that, Edwards was recovering from an ACL tear from last season.
Backup running back Kenyan Drake put up incredible numbers while Edwards was away, including a 93-yard and a two touchdown game against the Saints in week nine. Despite those numbers, the Ravens tend to utilize Edwards more than Drake when both players are healthy.
With J.K. Dobbins still on the injured reserve, Edwards will be a good pickup for your team.
Darius Slayton: New York Giants vs. Detroit Lions
If someone told you the New York Giants would be second in the NFC East this season, you would’ve thought they were crazy. The G-Men have looked like a playoff team throughout their first nine games.
Darius Slayton has had quietly explosive games this season. The 25-year-old receiver is quarterback Daniel Jones’ primary deep threat — Slayton picked up 95 yards and a touchdown on only three receptions last week.
This Sunday, the Giants go up against the Detroit Lions and their horrific secondary — it’s a match made in heaven.
If you don't know... now you know 😏 Sights & Sounds: https://t.co/rx5FyNsGhh pic.twitter.com/mEeCbS0cNV— New York Giants (@Giants) November 15, 2022
Cole Kmet: Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons
If you’re in need of a tight end to fill in during a bye week or for an injury, you might want to start paying attention to Cole Kmet. Last week, the 23-year-old had 74 yards and two touchdowns.
The Bears take on the Falcons this week, whose pass defence is somehow worse than the Lions, sitting at 32nd overall.
Kmet may be the guy to pick up for your team ahead of this week’s action.
