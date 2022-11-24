It’s week 12 of the fantasy football season — and American Thanksgiving — which means you’ve only got a couple weeks to claw your way into the playoffs.
With the bye week portion of the National Football League season behind us, it’s time to focus on building your team for the postseason.
Oh, and just so you know, there’s a Thursday Thanksgiving game at 12:30 p.m., so get your lineup in quick.
Start ‘em
Latavius Murray: Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers
The Denver Broncos are banged up in the backfield right now with Chase Edmonds, Mike Boone and Javonte Williams all out, leaving Latavius Murray as their lead back.
This week, they’ll face the disastrous Carolina Panthers who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. Denver’s backfield is Murray’s for the foreseeable future, guaranteeing him to get a big workload.
Against a weak opponent, you can’t go wrong.
Me looking at Latavius Murray on waivers after I already picked him up then dropped him: pic.twitter.com/5Eh05rwxEM— Sleeper (@SleeperHQ) November 22, 2022
Cam Akers: Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs
Cam Akers is a boom or bust pick.
It’s impossible to predict what the rest of Akers’ turbulent season will look like, but he had the biggest workload out of all the Los Angeles Rams’ backs last week in New Orleans. The Rams also released Darrell Henderson, signalling more work to come for the young back.
The Rams have been wild and confusing at the best of times this year, but for now, Akers seems to be one of their top targets.
Taylor Heinicke: Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons
Taylor Heinicke hasn’t been stellar this season, but his Washington Commanders have a favourable matchup this week that might land him as a fantasy consideration.
The Commanders’ week 12 opponent, the Atlanta Falcons, have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.
He isn’t guaranteed to win you the week, and Washington has put up points without relying on him too much, but if your other QBs are injured, he’s one of the best options.
Sit ‘em
Michael Carter: New York Jets vs. Chicago Bears
This one is a hot take considering the New York Jets are taking on one of the NFL’s weaker run defences in the Chicago Bears this week.
But the Jets’ offensive struggles outweigh the upside of a favourable opponent. Maybe benching Zach Wilson will kickstart the Jets’ scoring, but starting QB Mike White hasn’t proved himself in the NFL quite yet.
At best, Carter projects as a low-end starter. But there are certainly better options out there.
The New York Jets averaged 2.77 inches per play in the 2nd half against the Patriots#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/UKiuyx2sgq— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 22, 2022
Kareem Hunt: Cleveland Browns vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kareem Hunt has been a solid backup running back to Nick Chubb in Cleveland, earning fantasy starting potential for most of the season. But not this week.
Facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who have allowed the fourth-fewest points to running backs this season, Hunt’s ceiling is low.
If you have Chubb, start him. If you have Hunt, don’t bother.
George Pickens: Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts
The wide receiver is coming off a strong week 11 performance. George Pickens capped off last week with a touchdown and a four-reception, 83-yard performance against the Cincinnati Bengals.
That said, the Pittsburgh Steelers face one of the league’s best defensive corps this week as they head to Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Colts have allowed the second-fewest points to wide receivers in the NFL this season.
Keep him on your roster, as you might need him in the playoffs, but give him a rest on your bench for this week.
Waiver wire pickups
Rachaad White: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns
Rachaad White and the Buccaneers are facing one of the easier rush defences this week.
The Cleveland Browns have allowed the second-most points to running backs this season, giving White a favourable matchup.
White’s been getting more carries, splitting them with lead back Leonard Fournette. Will he be the next Tony Pollard? Maybe not, but he’s definitely getting enough opportunities to warrant a fantasy start.
Parris Campbell: Indianapolis Colts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers have the worst pass defence in the NFL.
Next to Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell has been getting a steady workload — catching five receptions for 67 yards last week against the Philadelphia Eagles.
As long as Matt Ryan continues to throw to him, he’s a worthwhile pickup.
Miami Dolphins defence vs. Houston Texans
Miami’s defence is worth starting for one reason: they’re playing the Houston Texans.
The Texans have only won one game and are last in the AFC South division. And without a real QB, they don’t have anyone to anchor their offence.
If you’re looking for a strong defensive corps, it’s a foolproof strategy to follow Houston’s schedule and double down on their opponents.
Wash, rinse, repeat.
The NFL should put all Houston Texans games on Comedy Central for the rest of the season. 6 yards?! 6 yards at halftime?! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JWLUm0nvXI— V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ (@Vator_H_Town) November 20, 2022
