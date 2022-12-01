The phone lines are dead, the fantasy football trade deadline has finally passed and it’s officially the holiday season.
It's now time for fantasy owners to find the diamonds in the rough — the players whose jerseys may not be on your Christmas wish list — to push your fantasy holidays into overdrive.
Start ‘em
Amon-Ra St. Brown: Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
For a while, it looked like Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was losing the star status he gained in the latter half of last season.
After weeks of being banged up, and stuck in a dormant Lions offence, St. Brown has scored 15 or more point per reception fantasy points in the past three weeks, including a 27.90 point performance against the Buffalo Bills defence on American Thanksgiving Thursday.
The sophomore wide receiver not only enters week 13 on a hot streak, but also against a lowly Jacksonville Jaguars secondary that ranks 21st against opposing wide receivers in fantasy football.
Kenneth Walker III: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
Despite posting only 43 rushing yards in his last two starts, Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III is still finding ways to post double digit fantasy points.
In week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Walker III hauled in six catches for 55 yards, and last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, he ran for two rushing touchdowns.
Since taking over the Seahawks backfield in week five, Walker III has posted at least 13.20 PPR fantasy points in every game.
Don't stop till you get in @Kenneth_Walker9! 👣 pic.twitter.com/4GQ11j9tyx— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 27, 2022
Kareem Hunt: Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans
This may be a sleeper prediction but not everyone has Nick Chubb and it’s that time of the year.
With quarterback Deshaun Watson set to play in his first game since the 2020 season — after being suspended 11 games due to sexual misconduct allegations — the Cleveland Browns running back duo will be responsible for getting Watson back into the starting gig.
Browns running back Kareem Hunt is a talented receiver that has been underutilized so far this season. Look for the Browns to use Hunt in the short yardage and screen passing game as they warm up their new QB this weekend.
Sit 'em
Deshaun Watson: Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans
Fantasy owners shouldn’t expect Watson to be a superstar quite yet.
This is a QB who is talented but hasn’t graced the football field since Jan. 3, 2021 with the dreadful Houston Texans.
Since then, Watson’s troubles off the field became known and fantasy owners will have reason to sit him this week. His return to play, and Houston, will draw the boo’s from fans and those fantasy owners who choose to start him.
Devin Singletary: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
Don’t let the hype fool you here. Devin Singletary has three rushing touchdowns in his last three games but he’s about to face the league’s number one defence against fantasy running backs — the New England Patriots.
The Buffalo Bills running game is also amongst the most inconsistent in the league. After Singletary appeared to finally break out in last year’s playoff rout against the Patriots, he crashed back down to the 22nd ranked fantasy running back in PPR leagues.
With the omission of starting left tackle Dion Dawkins, the Bills offence could be in for some rough sledding against a Patriots defensive front that includes superstar defensive lineman Matthew Judon.
Matthew Judon this season:🔹 11.5 sacks (1st in NFL)🔹 43 pressures (2nd) pic.twitter.com/EUQvZB47UP— PFF (@PFF) November 7, 2022
Leonard Fournette: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints
After being injured in the Buccaneers week 10 match in London, England, running back Leonard Fournette is set to return.
While this is great news for an offence coming off a loss, Fournette has struggled to find consistency all season long. The New Orleans Saints won’t make things easier for Fournette as they rank eighth against fantasy running backs this season, and his new running back partner Rachaad White is coming off a 20.90 point week in PPR fantasy leagues.
Waiver Wire Pickups
Mike White: New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings
In last week’s beatdown of the Chicago Bears, New York Jets QB Mike White threw for 315 passing yards and three touchdowns in his first start of the 2022 season.
While White may be a career backup, he’s shown flashes of potential to be a serviceable starting quarterback in the National Football League — including last year’s 405 yards and three touchdown performance against the probable AFC champions, the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Mike White bandwagon is off and running, so we suggest you get on it before it’s too late.
The last two QB with multiple games of 300 Pass Yards and 3 Pass TD in first 4 startsPatrick MahomesMike White pic.twitter.com/JsjEwyGsBD— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 27, 2022
Samaje Perine: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs
With star running back Joe Mixon sidelined with an injury, Bengals running back Samaji Perine scored 49.50 PPR fantasy points in the last two weeks — including a three touchdown performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers in week 11.
Even with Mixon set to return, Perine will hold value in Cincy passing game — a part of their offence that will need to step up against the high-octane Kansas City Chiefs this week.
Perine has 26 catches for 213 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns this season.
Garrett Wilson: New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings
With Jets QB Zach Wilson at the helm, wide receiver Garrett Wilson has averaged 8.60 PPR fantasy points this season. Without Wilson, the rookie receiver has averaged 19.90 PPR fantasy points in four games.
Look for Wilson to continue building on his chemistry with quarterback Mike White after last week’s performance that featured five catches for 95 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.
Coupling these two players together could be the championship duo that make your fantasy oppositions go berserk down the stretch.
