This is it — the Gazette’s final fantasy football article of the year.
This season has been full of highs and lows. Some quarterbacks came out of nowhere, while others fell off into the oblivion. Number one picks in the draft became wasted talent on the team and the injury bug has hit most lineups.
Let’s help you end with a bang.
Start ‘em
Christian Kirk: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
Receiver Christian Kirk had a slow past two games, picking up 150 yards and zero touchdowns. The Jacksonville Jaguars offence has to be better than last week, only scoring 14 points against the abysmal Detroit Lions defence.
The Jaguars will get a shot at redemption this week against the number two worst passing defence in the Tennessee Titans. The Titans have given up 3,320 yards in the air and 222 passing touchdowns.
Kirk will be looking for a massive game against this weak defence.
Tony Pollard: Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans
The Dallas Cowboys running back corps will be looking to cook the Houston Texans’ awful rushing defence Sunday afternoon.
The Texans have given up 2,029 yards on the ground and 15 rushing touchdowns — putting them at last place in the entire league.
Running back Tony Pollard has picked up 825 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He has split reps with first-string running back Ezekiel Elliot, but we got our money on Pollard to get it done.
Tony Pollard RB1 pic.twitter.com/be3iU5aYM0— PFF (@PFF) December 5, 2022
Justin Herbert: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins
An important game is lined up for QB Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. If they can win against the Miami Dolphins this week, it would give them a 7–6 season record.
Herbert threw for a massive 355 yards last week and picked up one touchdown. The week before that, he threw for 274 yards and three passing touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals.
Meanwhile the Dolphins got beat last week by San Francisco 49ers’ Mr. Irrelevant quarterback, Brock Purdy. Herbert should have a fine game against the Dolphins.
Brock Purdy is officially the first Mr. Irrelevant to ever throw a touchdown pass in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/bxEyRGPjO9— The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) December 4, 2022
Sit ‘em
Kyler Murray: Arizona Cardinals vs. New England Patriots
The Cardinals will be looking to bounce back from their heartbreaking loss to the Chargers two weeks ago. The only problem is they’re going up against the New England Patriots — the sixth-best passing defence in the league.
Kyler Murray has not looked like himself this season. Although he has 2,359 yards through the air and 14 passing touchdowns, he’s also thrown half as many interceptions, with seven.
His longest throw this season has only been 38 yards. For reference, the Texans quarterback Kyle Allen’s longest throw was 39 yards — he’s played two games this season.
Leonard Fournette: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers
It’s simple math at this point.
If your running back is going up against the San Francisco 49ers, do not play them. The 49ers defence will cause you serious pain and won’t be liable for any damages to your fantasy team’s record.
The 49ers have only let up 907 rushing yards this season. It will be a disaster for Leonard Fournette on Sunday.
Niners defence showing up today!! pic.twitter.com/QZ6qG1uQZD— Niner (@SirJamesNiner) December 5, 2022
Daniel Jones: New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles
QB Daniel Jones is having a breakout season in a lot of ways. The New York Giants and Jones are currently fighting for a playoff spot in the NFC East, and at times, have looked like a really good football team.
But after a rare tie against a divisional opponent, the Washington Commanders, one has to ask: can this offence come in clutch?
This week, the Giants are going up against another divisional opponent in the Philadelphia Eagles — the best passing defence in the league, only giving up only 2,142 yards through the air.
It’ll be tough sledding for Jones and the Giants on Sunday.
Waiver wire pickups
Noah Fant: Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers
Tight end Noah Fant will prove useful this week considering a few teams are on their bye.
Last week, he was able to pick up 42 yards off of four receptions, for an average receiving play of 10.5. He also picked up his second touchdown of the season.
Fant won't be the driving force behind an underdog win for your team in week 14, but he’ll suit as a replacement for your current tight end who’s sipping piña colada with his feet in the sand somewhere.
GENO SMITH. NOAH FANT. TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/GFg4aojxi7— Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SONTSeattle) December 4, 2022
Chuba Hubbard: Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks have proven a lot of things this season. Geno Smith is better than Russell Wilson, head coach Pete Carroll still has it, and D.K. Metcalf is still one of the best receivers in the league.
But the one thing they can’t do is prevent any opposing running backs from tearing up their field — they’ve allowed 1,863 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground.
Running back Chuba Hubbard has had a tough season. He’s been injured multiple times this year, only picking up 176 yards, but holds five touchdowns on his statline this season.
Although the Carolina Panthers also have running back D’Onta Foreman, Hubbard will prove useful against a poor Seahawks rush defence.
Jared Goff: Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings
You already know.
Besides a few hiccups, Jared Goff has had one hell of a season. He’s seventh in the league for passing yards with 3022, with 19 touchdowns to boot. The Minnesota Vikings are a phenomenal team with one of the worst secondary units in the league — they’ve given up 3,403 yards through the air, putting them in last place.
The Lions’ man-of-the-year candidate will test the Vikings with his cannon on Sunday afternoon.
“Let Jared Goff cook” pic.twitter.com/Xp61p27HTU— Willie (@WillieStrokerWI) December 4, 2022
