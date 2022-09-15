We understand week one might’ve not treated you well. Your team was good on paper, but atrocious on the field.
Maybe you started Dak Prescott, who is expected to be out for multiple weeks after suffering a thumb injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Or maybe even Tee Higgins, who sustained a concussion during his game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It’s time to lick your wounds and dry your eyes because week two is just around the corner. Let the Gazette be your Gatorade, Advil and wet socks for your football hangover.
Start ‘em
Michael Pittman Jr: Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
The Indianapolis Colts’ week one didn’t go exactly as planned. No National Football League team wants to end a game in a tie, especially against the forgettable Houston Texans.
Despite the team’s poor performance last game, Michael Pittman Jr. — currently ranked the fifth-best receiver in fantasy — had one touchdown, nine receptions and 121 yards against the Texans. Pittman Jr. goes up against the even more forgettable Jacksonville Jaguars this week — so don’t say we didn’t warn you.
D’Andre Swift: Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders
You might not have faith in the Detroit Lions, but you should have quite a bit in D’Andre Swift.
Despite the Lions’ 38–35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in week one, Swift had a career game, recording one touchdown and 144 yards off 15 attempts. Plus, he’s going up against a much weaker Washington Commanders team this week and is expected to have another huge game.
Most rushing yards over expected, per @NextGenStats:🥇 Saquon Barkley - 88🥈 Nick Chubb - 52🥉 D'Andre Swift - 51 pic.twitter.com/tZeb8SbMr2— PFN Fantasy Football & Betting (@PFNFantasy) September 15, 2022
Kirk Cousins: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
Is this the year of the Viking? The year Minnesota steps out of the Green Bay Packers’ NFC North shadow? After week one, it’s certainly looking like it.
Kirk Cousins threw for 277 yards, completed 71.9 per cent of his passes and threw two touchdowns against the Packers on Sunday.
But this week he faces a much weaker defence in Philadelphia. It might be too early to say if it’s the year of the Viking, but Cousins and the Vikings offence should have week two locked down in the city of brotherly love.
Sit ‘em
D.K. Metcalf: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
Although the Seattle Seahawks spoiled Russell Wilson’s return to the rainy northwest in his Denver Broncos debut, they only won by the skin of their teeth.
Thirty-six yards — Metcalf gained only 36 yards in week one from seven receptions.
The Seahawks will travel to San Francisco to take on one of the league’s best defences this year. The writing is on the wall.
DK Metcalf and Patrick Surtain II getting into it 😳 pic.twitter.com/jGmpqb4r6Z— ESPN (@espn) September 13, 2022
David Montgomery: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
It’s not going to get any easier for David Montgomery this week. He goes from playing the 49ers, with one of the league's best defences, to playing another of the league’s best defences.
The Packers might’ve lost last week to the Vikings, but they’re an experienced team and are bound to bounce back in week two.
After a disappointing week one with only 26 yards off of 17 attempts, it doesn't look like Montgomery will have his own bounce-back game.
Tua Tagovailoa: Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens
It seems more common this season to hear football fans say “this is it. This is Tua’s breakout season.”
They may have beat the New England Patriots in week one, but this week isn’t the Patriots. Week two has Tagovailoa lined up against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, who have a top-five defence.
I get it — he threw 270 yards last week, but he was also sacked three times. Listen, even we want to jump on the “Tua train” but it just isn’t worth it this week.
Waiver wire pickups
Jeff Wilson: San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks
Running back Elijah Mitchell is out for two months. After sustaining a knee injury in week one, the 49ers will have to look at the rest of the backfield to share the load.
In the 2020 season, Jeff Wilson led the 49ers with 600 rushing yards and recorded 10 rushing touchdowns over that season. He might not be a flashy star player, but he’s a stable and dependable running back that will get more looks in the coming weeks.
Robbie Anderson: Carolina Panthers at New York Giants
Who? Oh, just Robbie Anderson — the receiver who led the Carolina Panthers with 21.2 fantasy points last week. Not to mention he put up those points against the Cleveland Browns — who have one of the best defences in the league.
Baker Mayfield might scare some fantasy football players, but we’d bet on Robbie Anderson to build on his strong week one performance.
BAKER MAYFIELD 75-YARD TD PASS TO ROBBIE ANDERSON 😱(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/HXBYYDWS6X— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 11, 2022
Hayden Hurst: Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
Six foot four and 250 pounds of pure Cincinnati Bengals muscle. Hayden Hurst gained 46 yards off of five receptions in last week’s game following the exit of Tee Higgins.
This week the Bengals face the Dallas Cowboys, who are also suffering from some serious injuries of their own.
Joe Burrow will be looking for a bounce-back game in week two and Hayden Hurst might be one of the key pieces that help him accomplish that.
