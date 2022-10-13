The National Football League’s bye weeks have begun and depending on your fantasy team, this can be a pain.
The Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans will all be taking a seat this week. If your fantasy squad is anchored by position Derrick Henry or position Davante Adams, you may be stressing over who you’ll replace these top options with.
Fear not — we’ve got the picks your starting lineup needs to win the first week of a tough stretch.
Start ‘em
Tom Brady: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers
It’s safe to say Tom Brady has found his form this season at age 45.
After starting the season with two rough outings in Dallas and New Orleans — averaging just 201 passing yards — the quarterback improved his passing completion percentage to 72 per cent. He also upped his average passing yards to 336 in the past three weeks.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have allowed a league-worst 166 fantasy points to wide receivers so far this season. Pittsburgh is also among the league leaders in fantasy points allowed to QBs.
Jimmy Garappolo: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons
Jimmy Garappolo is coming off a week five performance, recording a season-high 253 passing yards and completing 18 out of 30 passes in week five.
The Atlanta Falcons have struggled to defend both QBs and receivers this season, giving Garappolo another opportunity to build on his consistently-improving performance.
Not to mention — he’s only thrown one interception this season.
This is the type of stuff that Jimmy Garoppolo delivered on third down. I thought this was one of his better throws on the day.Muddy pocket because of the interior stunt, Garoppolo hangs in there and hits George Kittle between two defenders. Great ball placement for GK. pic.twitter.com/ZA25FDo4e6— Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) October 10, 2022
Los Angeles Rams Defence vs. Carolina Panthers
The Los Angeles Rams’ defence has been a disappointment thus far, having put up just 10 fantasy points in the past three weeks. Week six presents a huge bounce back opportunity for them.
The Carolina Panthers, meanwhile, have been a dumpster fire this season — a 1–4 record, they’re currently last in the NFC South, they just fired their head coach and Baker Mayfield is injured.
The Rams’ defence is worth a look this week.
Sit ‘em
Chase Edmonds: Miami Dolphins vs. Minnesota Vikings
Chase Edmonds has hardly been relevant in fantasy football this season with Raheem Mostert taking the lead among Miami Dolphins running backs.
Last week, Mostert put up 113 rushing yards on 18 carries, compared to Edmonds’ one yard on one carry. Myles Gaskin is also getting opportunities to carry the ball, limiting Edmonds’ ceiling.
Expected and Actual yards per carry given defender position at time of handoffGoing to go out on a limb and say that the James Conner and, especially, Chase Edmonds deals have already not aged well pic.twitter.com/gRgoxjItiO— Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) October 4, 2022
Elijah Moore: New York Jets at Green Bay Packers
Moore isn’t getting consistent opportunities to warrant a start.
The Green Bay Packers have one of the better defensive corps in the league and New York Jets running back Garrett Wilson’s presence doesn't help Moore’s game, either.
Moore was targeted only four times in week five and had one reception for 11 yards — Those aren’t numbers that’ll win you any matchup.
Drake London: Atlanta Falcons vs. San Francisco 49ers
Despite being given 20 targets in his last three appearances, Drake London has hauled in only nine receptions.
In the past three games, London has averaged 35 yards per game, much lower than his 80-yard average through the Atlanta Falcons’ first two games. It doesn’t help that the 49ers have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season.
He’s been struggling on the field and the statistics show that. Give him a rest.
Waiver wire pickups
Geno Smith: Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals
It looks like Geno Smith is for real.
In his past three outings, Smith has thrown an average of 304 passing yards and multiple touchdown passes.
This week, he faces an Arizona Cardinals unit that has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to QBs this season, hinting his production won’t be slowing down anytime soon.
NOBODY CARES. WORK HARDER.On to the next! pic.twitter.com/8DvZqWnUMs— Geno (@GenoSmith3) October 9, 2022
Kenneth Walker III: Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals
Kenneth Walker III will step into a role as the Seattle Seahawks’ lead back with Rashaad Penny out for the season. He rushed for 88 yards on eight carries in New Orleans on Sunday, and should continue to see a sizable workload.
If your team has been hit with injuries, Walker III is a guy you want to have on your roster for week six and beyond.
Alec Pierce: Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Alec Pierce’s workload has been increasing each week, capped off by an eight reception, 81-yard performance against the Denver Broncos in week five. He led the Indianapolis Colts in receptions, targets and yards in recent weeks, and looks to continue this in a week six matchup at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Pierce is only a rookie, but the Colts trust him enough to give him the workload he’s been getting.
