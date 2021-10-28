Choosing who to start is getting more and more daunting, between all the injuries and bye weeks.
The Gazette still trails the Queen’s Journal 4–3 after our week seven 26.28 to -10.2 victory.
We’re looking to tie up the score and with the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders on their bye weeks, this will be an interesting dynamic for this week’s slate.
Start
Matthew Stafford: Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans
It’s no secret that Matthew Stafford has been hot with the Los Angeles Rams.
The quarterback has been averaging 300 yards per game and the Rams are coming off their sixth win. The Houston Texans have been unable to perform well offensively or defensively, losing their last six games and giving Stafford and his offence a good chance to take advantage of a struggling team.
Highest Passer Rating in the 2nd half:♨️ Matthew Stafford - 131.3♨️ Dak Prescott - 128.3 pic.twitter.com/nFXoqRXDli— PFF (@PFF) October 27, 2021
Derrick Henry: Tennessee Titans versus Indianapolis Colts
Week eight features the two top teams in the AFC South going head-to-head. Running backs Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor will headline this Sunday afternoon matchup.
Henry has 10 rushing touchdowns this season — the most in the National Football League. The running back also leads in rushing yards by a mile with 869 on the season.
This game is expected to be high-scoring but Henry should get the most credit for it.
Cooper Kupp: Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans
Cooper Kupp totaled 156 yards and two touchdowns against the Detroit Lions in week seven — basically a fantasy cheat code.
Fantasy owners playing against Cooper Kupp pic.twitter.com/VuQp5peJeD— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 24, 2021
The Texans have given up an average of 29 points in their past seven games, with 21 being the lowest points given up in one game — their first and only win of the season.
As Kupp and the Rams get ready for L.A., expect to see big plays from the league’s receiving yards leader.
Kyle Pitts: Atlanta Falcons versus Carolina Panthers
Both the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers are having mediocre seasons. Both teams are at the bottom of the NFC South, looking to catch the second place New Orleans Saints.
Kyle Pitts is coming off an easy past three weeks, with two wins and a week six bye. The tight end should have an even easier week against the Panthers, who haven’t won since Christian McCaffrey was put on injured reserve.
Pitts brought in seven of eight targets in week seven and is expected to excel on Sunday.
Buffalo Bills defence versus Miami Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills defence has not been good but great. The team is coming off their bye week and is set to go up against the struggling Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins only have one win on their season record, giving Buffalo – who’s first in the AFC East – an edge.
The rested group is sure to give Tua Tagovailoa and Myles Gaskin a challenge in their Sunday afternoon matchup.
Sit
Jared Goff: Detroit Lions versus Philadelphia Eagles
Yes, the Lions are the only team in the league without a win. Yes, they are led by Jared Goff.
For week eight’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, we’re going to lightly suggest sitting the quarterback who threw two interceptions last week against his former team — the Rams.
Jared Goff connects with Jalen Ramsey in the end zone 🎯 pic.twitter.com/zxoKstzP4d— PFF (@PFF) October 24, 2021
Dalvin Cook: Minnesota Vikings versus Dallas Cowboys
There’s no doubt Dalvin Cook is a headliner for the Minnesota Vikings but he’s struggled to maintain that energy each week.
Cook may find it difficult to navigate his way into the end zone against the stout Dallas Cowboys defence, especially with his ongoing ankle issue.
The Vikings may even focus on their passing game against the Cowboys, who have only allowed five rushing touchdowns all season.
Allen Robinson: Chicago Bears versus San Francisco 49ers
Allen Robinson has one touchdown — all season.
He also hasn’t been able to reach more than 63 yards in one game. Robinson and the Chicago Bears are struggling to find their offensive outlet, scoring only three points in week seven.
We’re seven weeks in. Forget their big “names.” Allen Robinson, Robby Anderson and Brandon Aiyuk are all droppable in fantasy leagues now.— Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) October 25, 2021
Eric Ebron: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
Eric Ebron comes off his bye week to face the Cleveland Browns in week eight.
The tight end recorded his first and only touchdown in week six’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Ebron hasn’t been able to find the end zone much or reach his targets.
We’ll let you do what you want with that information.
New Orleans Saints defence versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The New Orleans Saints defence has been questionable over the past seven weeks — Tom Brady’s arm hasn’t.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have suffered one loss this season despite scoring 24 points in the contest. The Saints defence are going to have a hard time stopping Tom Terrific and his stacked offence, which is first in the league for passing yards.
