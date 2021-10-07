The Gazette’s fantasy football series against the Queen’s Journal continues and so does our losing streak.
The record now sits at 2–2 with our picks falling by a score of 17.1 to -3.59 in week four.
But the season isn’t even close to over yet and we’ve got another week full of new fantasy predictions.
The Canadian Thanksgiving weekend is fast approaching and the National Football League’s latest slate of matchups still has no teams on their bye week.
Start
Kyler Murray: Arizona Cardinals versus San Francisco 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals are walking into week five undefeated thanks to Kyler Murray.
The quarterback has 12 touchdowns in four games, with a total of 1,273 passing yards – the 2019 first overall pick is the gunslinger you’ll want to start.
With Jimmy Garoppolo’s status left uncertain due to a calf injury, the Cardinals should see lots of time on offence.
Derrick Henry: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
Derrick Henry isn’t the type of guy you have to beg someone to start but we’ll tell you why you should anyway.
Henry has averaged 185 total yards for each of the past three games. He’s also recorded 30 touches per game, which will likely continue against the Jacksonville Jaguars defence.
Jacksonville has had a rough start to their season, giving up an average of 28.8 points per game, leaving fantasy owners with more than enough confidence to predict an impressive performance from Henry this week.
Cordarrelle Patterson: Atlanta Falcons versus New York Jets
For the past month, Cordarrelle Patterson has exceeded his projected fantasy points on a weekly basis.
Cordarrelle Patterson has now surpassed his fantasy point total from last season.It’s halftimeOf Week 4.— Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) October 3, 2021
The wide receiver has been quarterback Matt Ryan’s right-hand man, connecting for three touchdowns last week against the Washington Football Team.
It’s safe to say Patterson will likely see at least a touchdown or two in his Sunday morning game against the Jets.
Jared Cook: Los Angeles Chargers versus Cleveland Browns
This tight end finished week four with a touchdown and 70 receiving yards, helping the Los Angeles Chargers defeat the Las Vegas Raiders.
Jared Cook is coming towards the end of his career but he’s proven game after game this year that he’s still got a good season in him.
When you pick up Jared Cook to replace the Gronk last minute and he wins you your fantasy game pic.twitter.com/BVtqhto64I— Windy Miller (@gavphotography) October 5, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defence versus Miami Dolphins
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not done winning yet.
Tampa Bay’s defence has been reputable throughout the entire start to the season. The Miami Dolphins offence on the other hand, are second last in the NFL in points per game with 15.5.
With Tua Tagovailoa’s recent rib injury and the Dolphins’ loss in week four, the Buccaneers defence should be looking at a cake walk.
Sit
Joe Burrow: Cincinnati Bengals versus Green Bay Packers
The Cincinnati Bengals have a mediocre offence as evidenced in week four’s battle of the last two first overall picks.
Although Joe Burrow and the Bengals sit in first place in the AFC North, this game will be the first true test Cincinnati will have faced so far this season.
Joe Mixon: Cincinnati Bengals versus Green Bay Packers
Same team, different Joe.
Joe Mixon has been playing through an ankle injury that was initially reported as week-to-week.
The injury should indicate that he’s not likely to see as many touches as we’re used to from this running back.
Keenan Allen: Los Angeles Chargers versus Cleveland Browns
Keenan Allen is a solid guy to have on your fantasy team but we’re not convinced he’s starter material this week.
The veteran wide receiver has been in the league for eight years now and played for the Chargers ever since. This season, Allen has only scored one touchdown in four weeks of action. The Chargers offence has been great — led by Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler — but Allen has failed to perform.
The Cleveland Browns defence sit fourth in the league for points per game, averaging only 16.8 points against, so sitting Allen won’t be your worst decision.
George Kittle: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
Since the beginning of the season, George Kittle hasn’t been the electric vertical threat we all know and love to watch.
Between his consecutive sprains and broken foot in 2020, the two-time Pro Bowler has been struggling to find his groove. Kittle suffered yet another calf sprain last week, marking him as questionable but likely to return for week five.
Anyone seen George Kittle’s fantasy football points?! pic.twitter.com/85NdNRM8ru— Social Climber (@Royce_D33) October 3, 2021
The tight end has failed to reel in a touchdown this season on top of the injury bug, so active or not – sitting him is the best option.
Detroit Lions defence at Minnesota Vikings
It’s no secret the 0–4 Detroit Lions are struggling on both sides of the ball and with this week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, you’re going to want to give them a seat on the bench.
The defence is up against Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson and there’s a high chance they’ll be outplayed all game.
