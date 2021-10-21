Searching for bye week replacements? Yeah, so is everyone else.
There are six teams sitting out this week. The Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys all have three or more fantasy players that should be in your starting lineup on a regular basis but they won’t be available this week.
Take solace in knowing every team in your league probably has a player or two unavailable this week so you aren’t disadvantaged if a star sits out. But if you’re unlucky and have two or three regular starters that’ll be riding your bench this week, take our advice to try to scrape out a win.
Start
Jalen Hurts: Philadelphia Eagles at Las Vegas Raiders
Fantasy football has seen the rise of running quarterbacks ever since Lamar Jackson joined the league. Jalen Hurts fits that bill perfectly.
He’s fantasy football’s fourth-highest scoring quarterback this season and has yet to score under 20 fantasy points in a game this season. The Philadelphia Eagles offence relies on Hurts to succeed. Hurts is where upside meets consistency, with his rushing giving him a solid floor and QB1 potential.
Jalen Hurts with his 3rd TD 😁🔥pic.twitter.com/jiY5I91YM1— Alabama DieHards (@DiehardsAlabama) October 15, 2021
Alvin Kamara: New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks
Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints are fresh off their bye week, ready to roll against a Seattle Seahawks defence that isn’t as scary as their former “Legion of Boom” reputation would indicate.
Kamara is an elite running back. He ran 100 yards in each of his last three games and is about to face a Seattle defence that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to running backs this season. Expect a big game from Kamara on Monday night.
DeAndre Hopkins: Arizona Cardinals versus Houston Texans
As one of the league's best wide receivers, DeAndre Hopkins doesn’t need any help to thrive. This game, he’ll have some extra wind in his sail that will help him soar to new heights.
Hopkins will be out for blood and to prove to Houston Texans fans that he’s worth more than the second-round pick they traded him for two offseasons ago. Combine that with the Arizona Cardinals offence being on a roll and having them face one of the league’s worst defences this week and it’s a recipe for success for Hopkins this week.
Hunter Henry: New England Patriots versus New York Jets
With the exception of the league’s elites, receiving yards for tight ends are scarce and unpredictable. Touchdowns are the only real way to garner fantasy attention and make a difference in your matchup.
Enter Hunter Henry. He has a touchdown in each of his previous three games, emerging as a red zone favorite of rookie quarterback Mac Jones. With a favourable matchup against the New York Jets, the New England Patriots should have plenty of opportunities to feed Henry near the goal line. If you're gambling on touchdowns at tight end, Henry is a good bet.
Mac Jones connects with Hunter Henry!@Patriots regain the lead. #ForeverNE📺: #DALvsNE on CBS📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/9qDMd6qiLi— NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2021
Los Angeles Rams defence versus Detroit Lions
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the league’s best defences. The Detroit Lions have one of the league’s turnover-prone offences.
Don’t overthink it. Start the Rams.
Sit
Aaron Rodgers: Green Bay Packers versus Washington Redskins
Aaron Rodgers is one of the league’s best quarterbacks. Rodgers is not one of the league’s best fantasy quarterbacks. Catch the difference?
Unlike the best fantasy quarterbacks in the league like Jackson, Josh Allen, Kyler Murray and Patrick Mahomes II, Rodgers doesn’t run very often. He has 27 rushing yards through five weeks. Five of the league’s top six fantasy quarterbacks have over 100 rushing yards and the only one who doesn’t is Tom Brady.
Rodgers is ranked 12th among all fantasy quarterbacks this year and his lack of rushing upside prevents him from having one of those world-beater weeks that helps you stand out from the pack.
Miles Sanders: Philadelphia Eagles at Las Vegas Raiders
If the Eagles don’t trust Miles Sanders, why should you?
Sanders is yet to top 15 carries in a single game and that was in week one. He has failed to get more than 10 carries in three of his last four games. He hasn’t even scored a rushing touchdown this season. Jalen Hurts, their quarterback, has five scores and even has more rushing yards this season.
Philadelphia is one of the league’s most analytically-inclined teams. They know the value of both the pass game and quarterbacks participating in the rushing attack, especially in the red zone. Giving these opportunities to Hurts come at Sanders’ expense.
Sanders’ fantasy upside is severely limited without the opportunity to get touches.
Miles Sanders looking for some touches pic.twitter.com/eaNZRpod5z— FanDuel (@FanDuel) October 15, 2021
Calvin Ridley: Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins
The Atlanta Falcons are catching the Miami Dolphins at a good time, on their way back from their journey across the pond. But the Dolphins still have one of the best secondaries in the league.
Xavien Howard and Byron Jones are both working their way back from injury but whoever’s ready to go on Sunday will surely be shadowing Calvin Ridley wherever he goes. Ridley is Matt Ryan’s only real target but if you still use standard scoring, the extra receptions don’t help you — don’t expect him to have a receiving outburst on Sunday.
T.J. Hockenson: Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams
The Lions offence should struggle against the Rams. They shouldn’t have too many touchdowns or red zone opportunities as a result, so don’t expect T.J. Hockenson to have enough yards to make him worth a start.
It’s a pretty good rule to avoid all players on the Lions offence other than D’Andre Swift and this week is no exception.
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee) was a DNP on Wednesday https://t.co/E2YBj8FONI pic.twitter.com/TexQY9X2ZC— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 21, 2021
Houston Texans defence at Arizona Cardinals
The Houston Texans have one of the league’s worst defences. The Arizona Cardinals have one of the league’s best and least turnover-prone offences.
We'll say it again — don’t overthink it. Bench the Texans.
