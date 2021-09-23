While some teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Giants are beginning to panic about their early starts, the Gazette is in cruise control.
Going into week three of our fantasy football series against the Queen’s Journal, the Gazette is undefeated with two dominant fantasy wins to start off the National Football League season.
Here’s how our picks will line up to make it three consecutive victories and really start to put the Journal in the rear view mirror.
Start
Russell Wilson: Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings
Russell Wilson is always dangerous and through the first two games of the season, he has been near perfect — tallying nearly 600 yards over his first two appearances, six touchdown passes and no interceptions.
But beyond Wilson’s obvious talents, the Minnesota Vikings have a tendency to give up points, with their defence averaging 30.5 points allowed per game over their first two contests.
The Vikings’ defence ranks in the bottom five in both passing and total yardage allowed and was gashed for 400 yards in the air by Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals last week. Look for a similar performance from one of the other elite quarterbacks in Wilson.
Russell Wilson this season:11.1 yards per attempt (highest in NFL)54 pass attempts (27th most in NFL) pic.twitter.com/3ZHKXIZb72— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 21, 2021
Nick Chubb: Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns
Nick Chubb has had a solid start to the year, eclipsing 80 yards rushing both times out thus far. But the key metric that has made him so valuable from a fantasy perspective has been his ability to get into the end zone.
With two touchdowns in week one and another in week two, Chubb has shown himself to be a red zone threat so far. Despite not getting the volume of touches that other elite running backs tend to, expect Chubb to be a steady presence in the Cleveland Browns backfield on Sunday.
Keenan Allen: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
Keenan Allen has had a fantastic start to his season. With over 100 yards catching in both of his first two outings, the Los Angeles Chargers wideout looks to once again be the recipient of more targets when the Chargers go to Kansas City.
The Kansas City Chiefs defence has not had a good first two weeks — they’re coming off of being carved up by Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in a loss, leaving holes for second year Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to exploit.
Herbert, while struggling at times over his first two outings, has still thrown for over 300 yards in both games on over 88 attempts — very high volume numbers. This game has all the makings of an offensive shootout and Allen should be the beneficiary.
Kyle Pitts: Atlanta Falcons at New York Giants
The 2021 fourth overall pick, Kyle Pitts, is a super athlete who can do pretty much anything on the offensive side of the ball. With 73 yards in his last appearance, it seems like a breakout game is soon to come for Pitts.
Bet on it being this week against the New York Giants, who are still a horrible mess and sit with the same 0–2 record as the Journal — ouch.
The Giants have the 25th ranked pass defence in the league, so expect Pitts to cruise right by them and prove his worth as a top five pick.
Kyle Pitts reminds us that the future is now for him. pic.twitter.com/kYZZXS9tOX— Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) September 20, 2021
Denver Broncos defence host New York Jets
The New York Jets are also a mess, with rookie quarterback Zach Wilson having thrown five interceptions in his first two games.
The Denver Broncos defence has started the year hot, ranking third in overall yardage allowed and fifth in points.
All signs point to another tough day for Wilson, who will have to stare down the fearsome defence that includes names like former All-Pro linebackers Bradley Chubb and Von Miller.
Sit
Dak Prescott: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott had a rough week two, throwing for 237 yards and an interception but ultimately still won the game. Heading into a rivalry game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, there will be a lot of pressure on him and the Dallas Cowboys offence to put on a show.
But the Eagles have the third-least allowed passing yardage in the NFL over the first two weeks and held the Atlanta Falcons to six points in week one.
Put your faith somewhere else this week.
Antonio Gibson: Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills
Antonio Gibson and the Washington Football Team face the Buffalo Bills this week, who are one of the more formidable defensive units in the NFL and rank second in yards allowed this year.
Add that to the fact that Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke will be taking over for the injured Ryan Fitzpatrick. It all seems to suggest that Gibson won’t have much space to work on Sunday.
Betting on Heinicke to be dynamic enough to open up running lanes for Gibson is risky and even if he is, Gibson still has to get past a great Buffalo defence, which is difficult enough in its own right.
Antonio Gibson fantasy managers seeing J.D. McKissic getting the goal line carries.. pic.twitter.com/M9SQHE7Voa— FanDuel (@FanDuel) September 17, 2021
Justin Jefferson: Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson has had a solid start to the year with back-to-back games of over nine targets and over 60 yards.
But there are lots of mouths to feed for quarterback Kirk Cousins — receiver Adam Thielen leads the team in receptions while receiver K.J. Osborn has emerged as a key player on the offensive side.
That’s not to mention running back Dalvin Cook, one of the best rushers in the league and a lock for over 20 carries per game.
The Seattle Seahawks defence has also been poor but they have the personnel to turn it around, so look for a better effort this week.
Mike Gesicki: Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders
Mike Gesicki has had a very quiet start to his year with only 41 yards receiving over his first two games and no touchdowns.
He was actually blanked in week one with zero yards against the New England Patriots defence on just two targets.
With starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out with a rib injury, and a seemingly already reduced role on offence, it's hard to envision Gesicki getting much done this week.
Los Angeles Chargers defence at Kansas City Chiefs
As was previously explained, this game has all the makings of a high scoring affair with Patrick Mahomes II and Herbert both willing to fire the ball around all game long.
A game like this will come at the expense of the defences, and with the Chiefs having so many weapons to use at all times, it will be a long night for the Chargers defence, unfortunately.
The Chiefs average 34 points per game and it's tough to envision the Chargers breaking that trend.
Cedric Wilson just put entire chargers defense in a blender pic.twitter.com/qhHFaontPk— Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) September 19, 2021
