Week one of the 2021 National Football League season has come and gone but the early overreacting has not.
The weekend resulted in many disappointments for big names like Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen — but not for the Gazette.
After week one, the Gazette is in the lead 1–0 against the Queen’s Journal – and we’ll be looking to extend the lead in our fantasy football series with this week’s picks.
Start
Kyler Murray: Minnesota Vikings at Arizona Cardinals
Kyler. Murray.
That’s it. That’s your starter.
The quarterback had five touchdowns in the Arizona Cardinals’ season opener against the Tennessee Titans. Outscoring the Titans by 25 points, Murray carried his team to the win.
There’s no doubt he’ll out-perform the Minnesota Vikings who struggled in the final minutes against the Cincinnati Bengals in week one. Murray will give the Vikings defense a run for their money in Sunday afternoon matchup.
Melvin Gordon III: Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars
This Denver Broncos running back had an unexpectedly solid performance against the New York Giants this past week.
Gordon completed a 70-yard rushing touchdown, helping the Broncos finish the Giants in the fourth quarter.
With his matchup this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are struggling to find their groove with rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Gordon is set up to have another impressive outing.
Davante Adams: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
Okay Green Bay Packers fans, we can all admit that was not the start you wanted. Don’t worry, there’s still hope.
The Packers are playing the Detroit Lions in week two and Adams is scheduled for a field day against a weak defence in the motor city.
The Lions are being booed off the field. And expectations for this team were low to begin with. Big yikes. Couldn’t help but laugh.— David Alter (@dalter) September 12, 2021
The All-Pro receiver is overdue for connections with Rodgers, and the team is hungry for a win after their devastating 38–3 loss to the New Orleans Saints this past weekend.
Rob Gronkowski: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week one and he's still got it. Reeling in a record 100th touchdown courtesy of Tom Brady – right after an impressive block on the same play – Rob Gronkowski put on a show in front of Tampa’s full-capacity crowd.
Gronkowski connected with Brady for two touchdowns, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers soar over Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys 31–29.
Brady and Gronk to everyone that thought they were washed:(via @Buccaneers) pic.twitter.com/ypF6aXJVMC— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 10, 2021
Brady to Gronk… AGAIN 🔥@brgridironTheir 100th touchdown connection (via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/9kZ4byZRPV— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 10, 2021
Statistically, Gronk is expected to perform well at home against the Atlanta Falcons. The Buccaneers are currently third in passing touchdowns while the Falcons are 31st.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defence hosts the Atlanta Falcons
After week one, there were only two teams that held off their opponents to a single-digit score – the Saints and Philadelphia Eagles. Although these two defences had impressive performances in their Sunday matchups, they’re set to face offensive lineups in the upcoming week.
The Eagles are squaring off against the San Francisco 49ers, whose offence has been productive, beating the Lions 41–33 last Sunday. In any other week, you’d pick the Eagles defence, but the 49ers offence is unpredictable.
The Saints lit up the Packers defensively – keeping Rodgers captive – but are scheduled to compete in the battle of the running backs, as Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey headline their week two game.
The safest defence to start is the Buccaneers, who have been consistent and could surely hold off the touchdown-less Matt Ryan.
Sit
Trevor Lawrence: Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars
Despite his highly anticipated performance, Lawrence was handed his first regular season loss ever. Yes, that includes his high school, college and NFL career.
The first overall pick threw three interceptions in Jacksonville’s loss against the Houston Texans.
Whether Lawrence had an off afternoon or just first game jitters, it’s worth noting that both Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck both threw three picks in their professional debuts.
Regardless of the statistics, Lawrence is set to suit up against Teddy Bridgewater and the highly-acclaimed Broncos defence. Only allowing 13 points in week one with two sacks, the Broncos defence may throw off the rookie’s performance.
Saquon Barkley: New York Giants at Washington Football Team
To be blunt, Saquon Barkley did not do as well as fantasy owners would have liked.
The running back only marked 26 rushing yards in his return from an anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered in week two of last season.
During Monday’s team practice, Barkley was listed as limited – Joe Judge’s decision to ease the running back into play – concerning fantasy owners for Thursday’s matchup against Washington.
His status is up in the air but the bold decision to sit the Giants 2018 second overall pick is engraved into the Gazette’s week two picks.
A.J. Brown: Tennessee Titans at Seattle Seahawks
A.J. Brown had a decent game on Sunday with 49 yards and one touchdown.
But the Titans were overpowered by the Cardinals in week one and Ryan Tannehill only threw the one passing touchdown in the entire game.
You have AJ Brown and Julio Jones. Throw the ball to them, maybe?— Preston Penn (@TheRealPres10) September 12, 2021
Tannehill hasn’t been using his wide receivers – Julio Jones included – to their best ability so, opt to sit Brown out this week.
Mark Andrews: Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens
In any instance that you go up against Patrick Mahomes II and Tyreek Hill, you should be worried. For the injury-struck Baltimore Ravens, they may be a little more than just worried.
The Ravens are struggling with injuries early in the season with Gus Edwards and Marcus Peters both suffering ACL tears during non-contact scenarios in practice.
Although Andrews has been expected to step up, he’s not lived up to expectations. The tight end didn’t produce against the Monday night loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and will likely be held to the same degree by the Chiefs’ defence.
Indianapolis Colts defence hosts the Los Angeles Rams
The Indianapolis Colts defence will be facing Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp in week two – this won’t be good.
After the Los Angeles Rams week one blowout against the Chicago Bears, we can only imagine what they’ll do this week, offensively and defensively.
The Colts defence won’t be ready for Sunday and will probably fall short against Sean McVay’s new veteran quarterback.
After all, the best offence is a good defence, right?
