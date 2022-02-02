The Ontario government moved into a temporarily modified step two on Jan. 5, limiting all indoor sport with the exception of Olympic, Paralympic and select professional and elite amateur sport leagues — that did not include Ontario University Athletics.
Ontario has since announced a gradual re-opening plan which started on Monday. In response, the OUA revealed their return to play plan, with a return to training beginning the same day and competition resuming on Feb. 9.
But the provincial government’s decision to exclude the OUA from this exemption list, forcing the conference to suspend thousands of athletes’ seasons for over a month, was upsetting.
It came as a shock to some but disappointment for many, including Joan-Shiao Chen, a fifth-year Western University Mustangs varsity swimmer and Mustangs Athlete Student Council President.
“It’s disappointing to see that the list of approved leagues includes those that feed athletes into the OUA, but not the OUA itself, showing that the government has very little understanding of the athletic community and did not take due diligence before making this decision that directly impacted 9,500 student-athletes,” said Chen.
The #OUA is, by all definitions, 𝗘𝗟𝗜𝗧𝗘. Behind the scenes, on the sidelines, and certainly, on the playing field, this recognition is well-deserved for the talented individuals that make up the conference. See ⬇️ for full statement.#WeAreONE | #OUAisELITE— Ontario University Athletics (@OUAsport) January 4, 2022
Although the fall term sport season has ended, many winter sports won’t get a taste of any competition until next week. The OUA currently has 16 championships remaining in the 2021-22 season, with nine scheduled in February.
There are nine U Sports championships outstanding, one less than previously scheduled after Curling Canada announced on Jan. 28 the cancellation of the 2022 U Sports curling championships.
“Student-athletes have followed all instructions to this point. We are willing to do more and we've made that clear because all we want is to play,” said fifth-year Mustangs baseball second baseman and Co-Lead of the Student Athlete Mental Health Initiative, James Bull. “It’s frustrating when instead of offering solutions, we're shut down indefinitely."
While the OUA was shut down in January, other amateur leagues like the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association have been allowed to train and compete. The OSBA hosts athletics for secondary school athletes across the province.
Did you catch this conversation on @timandfriends?Listen ⬇️ to @donnovanbennett and @tim_micallef dive more into the top-of-mind question about why the #OUA was not considered an 'elite' league!#WeAreONE | #OUAisELITEhttps://t.co/bP2IIkDYPb— Ontario University Athletics (@OUAsport) January 7, 2022
“In high school, I aimed to make a varsity team in the OUA, knowing this was the most elite level I could compete at in track and field in Ontario. My teammates and I work extremely hard to achieve our athletic goals while also balancing classes, clubs, work and becoming leaders in our communities,” said fifth-year track and field team captain Katy Magoffin. “To be told we aren’t elite devalues everything we’ve devoted ourselves to, minimizes the commitments we’ve made and honestly is a major slap in the face … but to me just competing in the OUA showcases the talent this province has and models what young athletes can be and that is elite.”
Many athletes have decided to leave the OUA to compete elsewhere since the provincial government’s decision. More than 70 men’s hockey players have left U Sports to play in professional leagues like the East Coast Hockey League.
As of Feb. 1, 51 of those 70 players were formerly OUA student-athletes. Four of the departures — Stephen Desrocher, Austin Osmanski, Kolten Olynek and Brendan Harrogate — were Mustangs varsity athletes.
Garrett Holmes, founder of the Canadian Student-Athlete Association and former Western quarterback, argues the OUA is a top feeder for professional athletics and should have been included in the ‘elite’ exemption list.
“There are student-athletes who are the feeders to the Olympics and professional sports. I know 14 guys going to the Canadian Football League combine and likely going to be drafted,” said Holmes.
After the news broke, Holmes and the CSAA came out with a petition calling for action from the Ontario government to classify the conference as elite. The petition currently has over 7,600 signatures.
Competition will return to the OUA next week but the ever-present threat of another conference-wide shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic puts any league not classified as elite in Ontario in jeopardy.
“Keep on pushing the petition and getting the word out. The moment we stop pushing out to the government, they’ll let it die off and fade away, which is what we can't have,” said Holmes. “The next step is to keep pressuring Doug Ford for some sort of answer and hope they just reverse that decision.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest