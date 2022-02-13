Orange or blue – and we aren’t talking about the winning coach’s Gatorade bath.
Super Bowl Sunday is set to kick off this weekend with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. So grab some wings, fill out your bets and get ready to watch a game that could set the path for the future of the National Football League.
Here are some Gazette editors' and interns' predictions for the big game.
Alex McComb, Managing Editor: Cincinnati Bengals 31–28
Joe Brrr, Joe Cool, Joey B, Joe Burrow.
I thought he'd lose to the Tennessee Titans in the divisional but he surprised me. Then I thought there was no chance he'd lose to Patrick Mahomes II and the Kansas City Chiefs — especially after that shootout against the Buffalo Bills.
Again, he shocked the world. Burrow’s a world-beater, and a team that barely screeched by the San Francisco 49ers won't have the kind of Mario Kart star power to stop the red hot Bengals.
Joe Burrow is trying to become the first QB to win a Heisman, National Championship & Super Bowl. Crazy that a CB has already accomplished this. Eh @CharlesWoodson— John Kuhn (@kuhnj30) February 7, 2022
Sarah Wallace, Coordinating Editor: Los Angeles Rams 24–21
I’m going to be completely honest: if you had told me at the beginning of the season that the Super Bowl would be between the Rams and Bengals, I would’ve thought you were crazy — but here we are.
Both teams have fought their way right to the end, each game decided by the last few plays of the game. But with home field advantage — and a soft spot for Odell Beckham Jr. — I think the Rams will win in the dying seconds.
Bianca Collia, Sports Editor: Los Angeles Rams 31–27
The rookie and the vet.
This year’s Super Bowl is the most statistically unpredictable event. The teams are evenly matched, on average scoring 27 points and allowing 22 points per game.
Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford had different paths in getting to Super Bowl LVI 🏆 pic.twitter.com/yloGV6zh5G— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 7, 2022
Matthew Stafford is going into Sunday to prove all he needed was down-field weapons and an offensive line that could actually allow him three seconds to get the ball off. Burrow has said he wants fans to get used to winning because he doesn’t want to be seen as the underdog — but it’s going to take him another season to prove it.
L.A. is going to take it home and they won’t have to go far.
Jacob Russell, Sports Editor: Cincinnati Bengals 27–20
Joe Burrrrrrrow’s Bengals were never supposed to get anywhere near this point, but this strange NFL season can only end in one way — with Cincinnati taking it home.
The franchise had never won a road playoff game before this year and will now win the biggest one of them all in hostile, February turf.
Hollywood couldn’t write it, but the NFL could.
Ryan Goodison, Sports Intern: Cincinnati Bengals 24–21
The Bengals are an explosive, young team that has proven it can beat the best of the best. Burrow has proved he takes the opportunities given to him.
I don’t think the Rams have come together yet. Their offence has weapons but they’ve consistently mishandled the ball. I believe the game is going to be tight and perhaps needs an Evan McPherson field goal to ice it.
Are you ready? 🐅#whodey Deuteronomy 20:4 pic.twitter.com/Jvrd2wOmj4— Evan McPherson (@McPherson_Evan) January 29, 2022
Kieran Drover, Sports Intern: Los Angeles Rams 27–16
The Rams will be the third L.A. sports team to bring a trophy to Hollywood since 2020. While the team’s offence stacks up on paper, the Rams are better coached and have more experience on both sides of the ball.
The Bengals have made a miraculous run, for a team doubted by many. But they allowed Burrow to get sacked nine times in the divisional, showing how exposed their offensive line is – something no one has studied harder than Aaron Donald.
Donald, Von Miller and the Rams defensive line will give Burrow fits all game and hold the former first overall pick to just 16 points.
Issa Ahmed, Sports Intern: Los Angeles Rams 27–13
This game really comes down to two things: experience and the line of scrimmage.
Rams head coach Sean McVay has proved their Super Bowl LIII appearance was no fluke and that he has great playcalling, leadership and resilience.
The Rams have shown their consistency on the back nine of the season. There’s no doubt their defensive line is miles ahead of the Bengals’, which allowed nine sacks against the Titans three weeks ago.
Aaron Donald running through the Bengals O-line like: pic.twitter.com/eblZQbMNjB— Carlton Banks’ Burner Account (@cbanksburner23) January 31, 2022
Burrow will face immense pressure again against a staunch L.A. defence. When Von Miller and Leonard Floyd are left one-on-one, they’ll have the edge every time.
