Super Bowl LVII has everything: growing legacies, family feuds and Rihanna.
@uwogazette It's Super Bowl Sunday this weekend! Our Sports Editors went around campus asking students about their Lombardi predictions. Who you got? 🏈 #uwo #western #superbowl ♬ original sound - The Western Gazette
Whether you’re going to a party to watch the big game, or just hanging out with friends, you can count on an entertaining night featuring the game’s first brother-against-brother player matchup between Travis and Jason Kelce. Pour yourself a bud, dig into some wings and get ready for the Kansas City Chiefs to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
Here are some Gazette editors' and interns' predictions for the big game.
Ryan Goodison, Sports Editor: Philadelphia Eagles 21–17
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell needs some better writers. How are we all supposed to believe that the Kelce Bowl just happens on a whim?
It’s a win-win for Donna in the Kelce Bowl ❤️ @dkelce1 #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/cpMESveCRI— NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2023
Unfortunately for the Kelce brothers, their play isn’t going to affect the outcome of this game — the defence is.
Philadelphia’s defence has been one of the best all season long. Patrick Mahomes II is great, but the ankle injury isn’t going to help him against a stout Eagles backfield.
Miles Bolton, Sports Editor: Kansas City Chiefs 30–27
The Chiefs have played in three of the last four Super Bowls and haven’t missed the playoffs since 2014 — they’re a powerhouse.
Kansas City’s success in this game almost entirely depends on Mahomes’ health, but assuming he’s good to go, there’s no stopping him. The Chiefs have been champions and will be champions, again.
#MVPat once again.Congratulations, @PatrickMahomes 👑 pic.twitter.com/gm32V0cbqm— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 10, 2023
Kieran Drover, Sports Editor: Kansas City Chiefs 24–20
After Tom Brady dethroned himself as king of the National Football League, Mahomes is ready to secure his rightful crown. While the Eagles should use their dynamic run-game to keep Mahomes sidelined, the Chiefs’ stingy defence will make enough plays to put the game in the hands of its offence.
Somebody get Kansas City head coach Andy Reid a cheeseburger — it’s time for revenge against his former team.
Patrick Mahomes on Sunday pic.twitter.com/SqgAuXN5C0— 🕶️ (@kevbo9) February 7, 2023
Emily Galluzzo, Sports Intern: Philadelphia Eagles 31–17
The Eagles’ defensive line and run game leaves room for only one outcome in this Super Bowl — a win for the city of brotherly love.
Both teams have MVP caliber quarterbacks and explosive offences, but I expect the Eagles will control the clock with the run, Mahomes to struggle against the defensive line and Jalen Hurts to run the ball and keep the Chiefs offence off the field.
Manan Joshi, Sports Intern: Kansas City Chiefs 37–34
The DNA results are in: Mahomes has the clutch gene.
Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP and NFL MVP twice? The man is a unit and he’s bringing home hardware this Sunday. He doesn’t play baseball anymore, but he’s gonna hit it out of the park.
And he’s got that dog in him.
Patrick Mahomes’s trainer shared an incredible meme about the QB’s ankle recovery https://t.co/P065ZllOMT pic.twitter.com/NH0WYumspj— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 28, 2023
Mason Lyn, Sports Intern: Kansas City Chiefs 34–31
Got to go where the money’s at — bookmakers have the Chiefs as the underdog.
The odds on the best NFL offence with two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes is absolute no-brainer to bet on. Regardless of which team you’re rooting for, most would agree Mahomes and Hurts are going to run up the tally, setting up to march right past any over or under bet.
Plus, I always go with the underdog.
Patrick Mahomes is a betting underdog at Super Bowl LVIIHe has only been the underdog 9 times in his career and is 7-1-1 ATS #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/lbFNi6yQX3— Chiefs Kingdom Memes - CKM (@ChiefsMMZ) February 10, 2023
Varun Reddy, Sports Intern: Philadelphia Eagles 27–18
Everyone knows the tried and true “defence wins champions” mindset and it’s exactly the reason the Eagles are flying away with this one.
Hurts has had incredible help to take some of the weight off his shoulders, but how will the injured Mahomes and his entourage fare?
Mahomes when he see’s Hassan Reddick running his way 🤣 pic.twitter.com/v3rfUO7POY— ThePrymester (@ThePrymester) February 6, 2023
Hopefully the Chiefs protect their main man or else Mahomes may join San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson in the infirmary.
Thomas Irons, Sports Intern: Chiefs 30-24 (OT)
Super Bowl LVII should be a very closely-contested game but the Chiefs should just edge the Eagles.
The deciding factor for picking a winner didn’t come from either team’s offence, defence or special teams, but rather the Eagles being from the NFC East, which also happens to be the same division as the greatest team ever, the New York Giants — no bias I swear.
Sarah Wallace, Managing Editor: Kansas City Chiefs 28–21
Two words: Kelce. Mahomes.
They’re generational talents and have broken many records throughout their careers. Don’t let Mahomes’ high ankle sprain stop you from picking the Chiefs — he practiced this week with no restrictions.
From someone who predicted last year’s winner and score almost to a tee, trust me. You won’t go wrong.
Bianca Collia, Coordinating Editor: Kansas City Chiefs 31–27
The Fraud-elphia Eagles.
The Eagles had a soft regular and postseason lineup, facing three of the other seven first-place divisional teams — the Chiefs played five of seven — en route to an easy Super Bowl appearance. Sure, the Chiefs aren’t the healthiest team right now, but with Mahomes almost back to 100 per cent, head coach Andy Reid is ought to draw up some plays.
The @Chiefs and @Eagles have carved dominant paths to the Super Bowl 💪#SBLVII on FOX pic.twitter.com/VuHYalK0YM— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2023
Buckle up Philadelphia Fire Department — you’re in for a rough Sunday night.
Alex McComb, Deputy Editor: Philadelphia Eagles 28–21
The Super Bowl is won in the trenches. Plain and simple.
The Eagles have the better offensive and defensive lines, giving Hurts time to cook and other QBs chaos. Mahomes will have to rely on his quick release if he wants to add more bling to his ring collection.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest