Super Bowl LVII has everything: growing legacies, family feuds and Rihanna.

Whether you’re going to a party to watch the big game, or just hanging out with friends, you can count on an entertaining night featuring the game’s first brother-against-brother player matchup between Travis and Jason Kelce. Pour yourself a bud, dig into some wings and get ready for the Kansas City Chiefs to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Here are some Gazette editors' and interns' predictions for the big game.

Ryan Goodison, Sports Editor: Philadelphia Eagles 21–17

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell needs some better writers. How are we all supposed to believe that the Kelce Bowl just happens on a whim?

Unfortunately for the Kelce brothers, their play isn’t going to affect the outcome of this game — the defence is.

Philadelphia’s defence has been one of the best all season long. Patrick Mahomes II is great, but the ankle injury isn’t going to help him against a stout Eagles backfield.

Miles Bolton, Sports Editor: Kansas City Chiefs 30–27

The Chiefs have played in three of the last four Super Bowls and haven’t missed the playoffs since 2014 — they’re a powerhouse.

Kansas City’s success in this game almost entirely depends on Mahomes’ health, but assuming he’s good to go, there’s no stopping him. The Chiefs have been champions and will be champions, again.

Kieran Drover, Sports Editor: Kansas City Chiefs 24–20

After Tom Brady dethroned himself as king of the National Football League, Mahomes is ready to secure his rightful crown. While the Eagles should use their dynamic run-game to keep Mahomes sidelined, the Chiefs’ stingy defence will make enough plays to put the game in the hands of its offence.

Somebody get Kansas City head coach Andy Reid a cheeseburger — it’s time for revenge against his former team.

Emily Galluzzo, Sports Intern: Philadelphia Eagles 31–17

The Eagles’ defensive line and run game leaves room for only one outcome in this Super Bowl — a win for the city of brotherly love.

Both teams have MVP caliber quarterbacks and explosive offences, but I expect the Eagles will control the clock with the run, Mahomes to struggle against the defensive line and Jalen Hurts to run the ball and keep the Chiefs offence off the field.

Manan Joshi, Sports Intern: Kansas City Chiefs 37–34

The DNA results are in: Mahomes has the clutch gene.

Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP and NFL MVP twice? The man is a unit and he’s bringing home hardware this Sunday. He doesn’t play baseball anymore, but he’s gonna hit it out of the park.

And he’s got that dog in him.

Mason Lyn, Sports Intern: Kansas City Chiefs 34–31

Got to go where the money’s at — bookmakers have the Chiefs as the underdog.

The odds on the best NFL offence with two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes is absolute no-brainer to bet on. Regardless of which team you’re rooting for, most would agree Mahomes and Hurts are going to run up the tally, setting up to march right past any over or under bet.

Plus, I always go with the underdog.

Varun Reddy, Sports Intern: Philadelphia Eagles 27–18

Everyone knows the tried and true “defence wins champions” mindset and it’s exactly the reason the Eagles are flying away with this one.

Hurts has had incredible help to take some of the weight off his shoulders, but how will the injured Mahomes and his entourage fare?

Hopefully the Chiefs protect their main man or else Mahomes may join San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson in the infirmary.

Thomas Irons, Sports Intern: Chiefs 30-24 (OT)

Super Bowl LVII should be a very closely-contested game but the Chiefs should just edge the Eagles.

The deciding factor for picking a winner didn’t come from either team’s offence, defence or special teams, but rather the Eagles being from the NFC East, which also happens to be the same division as the greatest team ever, the New York Giants — no bias I swear.

Sarah Wallace, Managing Editor: Kansas City Chiefs 28–21

Two words: Kelce. Mahomes.

They’re generational talents and have broken many records throughout their careers. Don’t let Mahomes’ high ankle sprain stop you from picking the Chiefs — he practiced this week with no restrictions.

From someone who predicted last year’s winner and score almost to a tee, trust me. You won’t go wrong.

Bianca Collia, Coordinating Editor: Kansas City Chiefs 31–27

The Fraud-elphia Eagles.

The Eagles had a soft regular and postseason lineup, facing three of the other seven first-place divisional teams — the Chiefs played five of seven — en route to an easy Super Bowl appearance. Sure, the Chiefs aren’t the healthiest team right now, but with Mahomes almost back to 100 per cent, head coach Andy Reid is ought to draw up some plays.

Buckle up Philadelphia Fire Department — you’re in for a rough Sunday night.

Alex McComb, Deputy Editor: Philadelphia Eagles 28–21

The Super Bowl is won in the trenches. Plain and simple.

The Eagles have the better offensive and defensive lines, giving Hurts time to cook and other QBs chaos. Mahomes will have to rely on his quick release if he wants to add more bling to his ring collection.

Sports Editor

Ryan is a Sports Editor for Volume 116, covering football, rugby, rowing, tennis, wrestling, ringette and squash. Email him at ryan.goodison@westerngazette.ca.

Sports Editor

Miles is a Sports Editor for Volume 116, covering basketball, soccer, track & field, swimming, golf, cross country, badminton and field hockey. You can reach him at miles.bolton@westerngazette.ca or on Twitter at @milesbolt.

Sports Editor

Kieran is a Sports Editor for Volume 116, covering hockey, baseball, volleyball, lacrosse, curling, softball and fencing. Email him at kieran.drover@westerngazette.ca.

Managing Editor

Sarah is the Managing Editor of volume 116. She was previously the Coordinating Editor of culture and sports for volume 115 and a culture editor for volume 114. Email her at managing@westerngazette.ca or find her on Twitter @sarahkwallace7

