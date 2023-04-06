Fast, tough and poised. That’s how the Mustangs women’s football team carried themselves to an 18–0 record this year.
In their recent 11v11 season, the team went undefeated en route to their second consecutive Ontario Women’s Intercollegiate Football Association championship with a 15–3 victory over the McMaster University Marauders on March 26.
“We've been working hard all year,” said quarterback Emma Valentine, a first-year master of speech language and pathology student at Western University. “It was very rewarding and a sigh of relief. We did it again; we aren't just one trick ponies.”
In a physical matchup against the Marauders, the Mustangs had to put forth an entire team effort to secure the victory. It wasn’t big throws or interceptions that won the team the game — but perseverance.
The team described themselves as eating “humble pies” throughout the game, especially with the majority of it tied at 0–0. Western had to keep their minds focused on every play in order to reach the top once again.
“I think an area where our team really excels is staying focused,” said linebacker Sam Hopkins, a first-year master of biodiversity, taxonomy and ecology student. “To win is just such a great feeling.”
Over the course of three weekends from February to end of March, the Western Sports and Recreation club mounted another impressive season, often playing five or even six games in a day.
Although an impressive record, the road to victory was not easy. The team faced tough matchups along the way, including a tight 13–10 win against the Queen’s University Golden Gaels on March 11.
“It was the first game we were really challenged,” said linebacker Riley Van Neck, a first-year master of physiology and pharmacology student. “I really feel that we bonded as a unit and showed how well we can work together, rally together and play for each other.”
The Mustangs are used to other teams in the league stepping up their play while facing them. The club felt there was more pressure to prove themselves as OWIFA’s defending champs.
“I think we've had a target on our back since we won last year. Everyone wants us to lose, not beat us,” said Valentine.
The team highlighted the importance of their coaches — a group of 16 volunteers made up of Western students and members of the London community.
“[The coaches] rally us with some inspirational speeches and some of our coaches, for lack of better terms, tell us to go out there and kick ass,” said receiver Karen Wong, a first-year master of neuroscience student.
The club, made up of 110 registered members, prides itself on the community they have made surrounding their love of the game.
Fifth-year nose tackle Nicole Nwosu spoke about making sure the rookies on the team go out and bond with one another as familiarity with each other is one of the main reasons the club is so successful.
But the members take even more from seeing the success of tournaments across the province. They spoke about how seeing other schools come out to participate is a massive step for the growth of the game.
“It's really powerful to be involved in a women-funded league, especially participating in a male-dominated sport. It’s like no other feeling,” said Van Neck.
The women’s football club went on to win first and third — with two separate teams competing — in the 5v5 championship this past weekend. The squad now has their eyes set on the Canadian Collegiate Women’s Flag Football Championship in Montreal from May 5 to 7.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest