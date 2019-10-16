Many Western students flocked home last weekend, participating in a traditional break to stop and give thanks. But, in his weekend of gratitude, few were more thankful than Greg Marshall and his injury-ridden Mustangs.
For the first time in seven weeks, Western University was able to rest — the Mustangs finally reached the bye week in their schedule.
And it probably couldn’t have come at a better time.
Aside from the fact that it saved the team from having to play on a short rest, Thursday night game (as other teams in Ontario University Athletics did), it also allowed time for the Mustangs to heal their wounds.
Coming into their last game against Waterloo University, Western was down four starters on defence. If it hadn’t been for the return of veteran safety Mackenzie Ferguson, it could've been a very different game.
To make matters worse, the team lost Spencer Hood — an integral piece of the offensive line — and linebackers Myles Manalo and Chris Ellis during the game. Others, like wide receiver Cole Majoros, had to sit out parts of play while nursing injuries.
The team still managed to eke out a three-point victory. Head coach Greg Marshall was impressed with his team’s ability to overcome adversity.
"We found a way to win. We had three or four injuries before this week and then during the game we lost a couple of our starters… on one play,” explained Marshall. “After they played outstanding in the first half, we lose our two linebackers on the same play.”
“And now, despite everything that we got depleted, [we] still found a way to win — which is remarkable and I'm really proud of them.”
Finding a way to win with the odds stacked against you — such is life for a football team that squeezed in a short training camp before a gruelling seven-week stretch.
Last season, they had a bye two weeks into their schedule.
After Saturday’s game, Marshall was ready to look ahead to healthier times.
“I think that we'll get, you know, the guys in the secondary – [Daniel] Valente [Jr.] and [Jacob] Andrews back,” Marshall said. “Then we'll get Deointe [Knight] and [Andrew] Thurston back. And, we'll get our linebackers back and we'll get healthier.”
Marshall also mentioned injuries to four of the starting 12 on defence. Add in the injuries to Ellis and Manalo through the middle and Western was playing with half of their ideal starting lineup.
However, despite their injuries, the Mustangs still secured an extra week of rest leading into the playoffs.
By beating Waterloo University, Western earned a bye through the first round of the playoffs. Added together, Marc Liegghio said the two rest weeks will be huge for the Mustangs.
“Yeah, we have a lot of injuries right now,” conceded Liegghio after Saturday’s win. “We got a few more today. So that bye week this week is massive. And now that we have the playoff bye I'm pretty sure that will be even bigger for injuries to heal up and to get everyone back healthy.”
With everyone returned to the lineup, the Mustangs could be even more dangerous. It’s hard to imagine that the number one team in the country, according to U Sports voters, is about to be better — but it’s coming.
Last year, Thurston was top five in the country in sacks. Andrews is Western’s second best tackler this year, in terms of take downs per game. Knight and Valente Jr. were carving out solid junior years.
But while their absences have hurt – particularly Thurston, who was injured in the second game of the year – the team has still managed a perfect record. One of just two undefeated campaigns in U Sports this year.
And the young, depth players are better-off for the playing time they’ve received. They’ve shed their nerves and are experienced in the system.
Not only is this team getting better, they’re deeper than they were at the start of the year.
Saturday afternoon’s Homecoming game against the Ottawa Gee-Gees might be the first glimpse of what this team can be in the post-season.
The Mustangs will be rested and ready before embarking on another playoff run. The league is officially on notice: the cavalry are coming.
