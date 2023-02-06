You may know the Mustangs for their football, hockey and cheer programs, but Western is home to many elite teams — one of which is table tennis.
Western University’s table tennis team is one of the only varsity table tennis teams in Canada. Mustangs table tennis player and head coach Ann Shiao — a fourth-year genetics and French studies student — says the team sits where they are today because of the support and promotion the university has done for the sport.
The team is made up of a mix of recruited athletes and walk-ons through tryouts, featuring many student-athletes who were previously Canadian national team members.
Third-year medical science student Terence Yeung has competed for multiple national titles, and represented Canada in the World Youth Championships, Canadian Senior Championships and North American Olympic Trials.
Yeung had heard of Western’s varsity team from former national team members who also made the transition to the collegiate level.
The program’s dominance is clear — the history and experience most athletes and coaches have with Canada’s highest levels of play separate them from other schools across the country.
Shiao was previously a student-athlete on the team in her first year. After COVID-19 cancelled their 2020–21 season, Shiao made the switch to coaching.
“I'm really happy to be able to bring some [table tennis] knowledge here to Western,” says Shiao.
Shiao was previously a member of the Ontario Provincial and Canadian national junior table tennis teams. She competed in the Pan-Am Junior Championships, the Canadian Table Tennis Junior Championships and the Canada Winter Games.
The sport has been steadily growing in popularity in Canada for the past few years, which Shiao attributes to the sport’s recent media exposure.
The summer Olympics remains the biggest stage for viewing table tennis across the world. But according to Shiao, more events outside of the Olympics have recently started to have live streams available to watch.
Shiao also highlights the importance of Table Tennis Canada — the sport’s governing body in Canada — and the initiatives they’ve added to grow the game nationally.
“I believe in recent years they've really been trying to promote women in table tennis, recruit more young girls and expose the sport to younger girls that are looking to get involved,” says Shiao.
Third-year athlete Joyce Xu first started playing table tennis at seven years old. She explains that her parents would play at their local table tennis club, which encouraged her to learn more.
Xu also played for the Canadian national team, and it was her teammates who encouraged her to join Western’s varsity squad.
Table tennis is not as easy as it looks. It requires significant skill to play at the speed necessary for major competitions. Xu explains playing table tennis requires athletes to predict the speed, direction and spin of the ball, then execute a response in nearly a quarter of a second.
Shiao says the Mustangs frequently work on reflexes in preparation for each competition.
“We work a lot on footwork exercises,” says Shiao. “Making sure we're agile on the table, reaching all the walls we need to get to and making sure we're really quick on our footwork either at or off the table.”
But even more important than reflexes and reaction time is the ability to adapt to the situations around you.
“A well-rounded table tennis athlete must be able to adjust to conditions that are constantly changing, such as the playing style of their opponent, the type of rubbers their opponent uses, the size of the competition venue [which can affect the speed of the ball],” Xu says.
Shiao also emphasizes the mental aspect of the game, meaning understanding the game’s tactics and how to get points when needed.
Yet for the Mustangs head coach, success throughout the season ultimately comes down to whether her players are confident.
“The athletes really need to trust themselves, trust their games and really implement those strategies and techniques we've been working on,” says Shiao.
The Mustangs competed at the Greater Toronto Divisional Tournament on Jan. 28, where the co-ed team won their event, and the women’s team came second. Manik Singh placed first and Yeung placed fourth in men’s singles while Shiao placed first in women’s singles.
The co-ed team — Singh, Shiao and Yeung — have all qualified for the regional tournament at the Rochester Institute of Technology on March 4 and 5.
