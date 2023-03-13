In a packed Budweiser Gardens, Team Brad Gushue beat Team Matt Dunstone 7–5 to win the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier Sunday night. The championship marked Gushue’s fifth men’s curling national championship.
Gushue was the incumbent champion and played as Team Canada. His squad — consisting of lead Geoff Walker, second E.J. Harnden and vice Marc Nichols — went 7–1 in the round-robin to place as the top seed in their division. This is the first time someone has won five Briers as a skip.
“What a finish. What a game,” Gushue said. “It’s definitely a team win [and] it’s easier when you’ve won a couple. You know you don’t need that for the legacy or for any personal reasons. At this point, it was about our team winning and that made it easier.”
The Brier and the Scotties Tournament of Hearts — the women’s national championship — are considered two of the most prestigious tournaments in curling. Eighteen teams from across the country compete to represent Canada at the World Championships.
Each province or territory has a playdown to determine their representative. Ontario is split into two — Northern Ontario and Ontario. There are also three Wildcard teams, who are teams who did not win their playdown, but have the most points in the Canadian Team Ranking System. The previous year’s champion plays as team Canada, and does not participate in their region’s competition.
Over 6,500 fans watched the finals at Budweiser Gardens in downtown London, and more than 95,000 people attended the tournament since its start on March 3. For most of the players, this is the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic they’ve played with a crowd this large.
“This crowd is phenomenal. From the opening draw on opening weekend, it was loud, it was busy. As players, this is all we can ask for,” said Harnden. “The atmosphere was unmatched and nothing I’ve been a part of for a long time.”
This is Team Gushue’s first year together with Harnden. Gushue, Walker and Nichols picked up Harnden out of Northern Ontario, who previously played second for Team Brad Jacobs. Sunday’s win is Harnden’s second national championship, and Walker and Nichols’ fifth.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better start to this run together. To win the Brier in the very first year is amazing,” said Harnden.
The stadium held fans of all ages from all across the country. The event had over 400 volunteers, some coming from as far as Halifax and Calgary. Director of sports tourism for Tourism London, Zanth Jarvis, said they had to close their volunteer application form early because they had “more than we needed.”
“It's a good testament to London and all of our community curling fans to help make sure this event goes well,” he said.
Volunteers hope the success of this event will give them a higher chance of hosting the Olympic curling trials for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.
The runners up, Team Dunstone, played as Manitoba. The teams went back and forth in the first half of the final, with both teams forcing the other to one point. The eighth end saw a mistake on Dunstone’s first, leaving Gushue a double to sit three. Dunstone responded in the ninth with a score of two, but Gushue was left with a draw to the four-foot to win the game in the 10th.
Gushue’s squad got the bye to the final after beating Team Dunstone in the 1v2 page playoff 5–4 Saturday evening. Dunstone had to make a hit in the 10th end, and rolled a few inches away to give the victory to Gushue.
Team Dunstone then played the semi-final Sunday afternoon against Team Bottcher, who played as Team Wild Card #1. Dunstone beat Bottcher 7–5 to secure a place in the final.
“The last 14, 15 hours have been really emotional, really difficult. But what more can you say, we made what we had to go down the stretch,” Dunstone said while tearing up after Sunday afternoon’s game. “Make eight [shots], anything can happen.”
With their win, Team Gushue will represent Team Canada and compete at the 2023 World Championships in Ottawa from April 1 to 9.
