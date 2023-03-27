It’s been a big year for Treye Trotman.
The Western Mustangs wrestling team’s rookie has taken home gold at both the Ontario University Athletics and U Sports championships. He also won both the OUA and U Sports Male Rookie of the Year awards.
“Throughout the [U Sports] tournament, I was a little nervous. I wasn’t really wrestling how I normally wrestle,” Trotman recalls. “But when it came to the finals, the nerves went away. I was more myself when it came to the last match.”
🤼🏆Treye Trotman of the @WesternMustangs wins the U SPORTS Men’s Wrestling Rookie of the Year!Treye Trotman de Western remporte le titre de recrue de l’année du lutte masculine de U SPORTS!⁰⁰#ChaseTheGlory | #ViserHaut pic.twitter.com/SV0sAiKl8y— U SPORTS Wrestling (@USPORTS_Wrest) February 26, 2023
Trotman also won another award at the OUA championship — the Keegan Trophy, awarded to the highest-ranked wrestler in the tournament.
After a successful season with the Mustangs, Trotman headed to Waterloo, Ont. to compete at the Junior Club Nationals on March 10. Western University wrestling head coach Scott Proctor told the Gazette before the national event that it was Trotman’s goal to win and make Canada’s junior wrestling team.
And the rookie did it.
Trotman won gold and secured his spot on the team. He and the rest of the national junior team will compete at the Junior Pan-American Championships in Santiago, Chile in July.
The wrestler is more well-travelled than many Mustangs just their rookie season, but Trotman’s journey didn’t begin far from the mats he’s practiced on all year.
It all started in London.
Trotman’s competitive career dates back to elementary school, where he participated in several forms of martial arts and eventually boxing. He says his experience with boxing and jiu-jitsu influenced him to transition to wrestling, which he has pursued for seven years now.
The London-local had roots with Western before he suited up in purple and white. In grade 12, Trotman would show up to the Mustangs varsity wrestling practices weekly, even while he was still boxing.
He attributes his early success to the Mustangs — especially the mentorship he’s received from Proctor.
“He is a very coachable athlete. He listens well and implements what he's taught into his wrestling,” says Proctor. “He's also very technical, knows a lot of moves, and I think he's able to push the pace in matches and break his opponents.”
Though Trotman’s rookie season was filled with victory, it was not without adversity — the injury bug gave him a few hurdles.
“Overall, [my season] went really well, despite a couple injuries,” Trotman says. “At first I hurt my back, so I was out for a while, and right now I’m getting over a shoulder injury.”
Injured or healthy, the rookie made it through his golden season. Trotman has a long Western career ahead of him, Proctor says he is going to be a special asset to the program — and potentially make history.
“He’s still very young and has got a lot to learn and develop,” says Proctor. “But tactically and technically, he compares to the best we’ve ever had.”
