Western’s women’s basketball team’s six-game winning streak has ended after a 79–63 loss to the Gee-Gees and a 63–53 defeat to the Ravens on the road this weekend.
Here are the weekend’s big storylines:
Western University outscored the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees in the first, third and fourth quarters on Friday. But the Mustangs dug themselves a deep hole with a tough second quarter, getting outscored 31–5.
Saturday’s game against the Carleton University Ravens saw back-and-forth inconsistent scoring from Western, most notably in the third quarter when the Ravens took a commanding 47–37 lead.
Despite the losses, the weekend featured stellar performances from Mustangs second-year wing Emily Capretta, who scored 31 points, and fourth-year guard Ariane Saumure with 30.
Western’s hot start against Ottawa
Western came out with a 13–0 run early in the first quarter, getting their biggest lead of the game just past the 17-minute mark.
The first frame saw a confident Mustangs team with effective rebounding and shooting. The steady start carried them to the end of the quarter with a 19–13 lead.
W 🏀 END 1ST Western is in the lead to end the first quarter, up 6 points. Ariane Saumure is leading the team with 8 points in the first 10 minutes. WES - 19OTT - 13#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WESvsOTT pic.twitter.com/1w9gPIzzoH— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) November 25, 2022
Second quarter setback
Western’s lead quickly fell in the second quarter when the Gee-Gees went on a 12–0 run. The pressure on the Mustangs was beginning to show, as they began to shoot 12.5 per cent from the field and 16.67 per cent from the three-point line.
Capretta got all five of the Mustangs’ points in the quarter. Western trailed 44–24 going into the second half.
Although the Mustangs outscored the Gee-Gees in the first, third, and fourth quarters, the second-quarter blowout left Western with too much catching up to do.
The Mustangs couldn’t close the gap in the fourth quarter, despite Western putting up an outstanding performance. The Mustangs were handed their first loss of the season, ending their six-game winning streak.
W 🏀 FINAL Western has fallen to the Ottawa Gee Gees, in their first regular season loss of the year. Emily Capretta led the Mustangs in scoring, putting 24 points on the board. WES - 63OTT - 79#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WESvsOTT pic.twitter.com/b1WKneeWpr— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) November 26, 2022
Western struggles with consistency against Carleton
Saturday night’s game against the Ravens was a tale of inconsistency. Western came out strong in the first quarter, but Carleton outscored them 21–15 in the first quarter.
The Mustangs bounced back in the second quarter, outscoring the Ravens 16–14, but Carleton held a 35–31 lead at the half.
Western was only able to put up six points in the third quarter, allowing Carleton to double up and put up 12 more, going into the last quarter with a 10-point lead.
W 🏀 END 3rdThe Mustangs fought hard throughout the third quarter, keeping the lead within reach. Sarah Harvey leads Western with 10 points so far. WES - 37CAR - 47#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WESvsCAR pic.twitter.com/s1pVFRVu8d— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) November 27, 2022
Carleton puts the nail in the coffin
Going into the fourth quarter, it was Western who brought the energy while Carleton was looking to close out the game with the lead.
Both teams scored 16 points in the fourth quarter, but the Ravens’ edge coming out of the third made the difference, handing the Mustangs their second consecutive loss of the season in one weekend in the capital city.
W 🏀 FINALThe Mustangs were unable to catch up in the final quarter, and fell to the Carleton Ravens by a narrow 10-point margin. Sarah Harvey collected 3 blocks throughout the night. WES - 53CAR - 63#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WESvsCAR pic.twitter.com/c9A6ptlFAG— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) November 27, 2022
Western will play the Lakehead University Thunderwolves and University of Guelph Gryphons next Friday and Saturday at Alumni Hall at 6 p.m..
