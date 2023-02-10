The 57th Vanier Cup, hosted by Western University on Nov. 26, 2022, brought in an estimated $2.4 million in economic growth for London, according to a Sport Tourism Canada economic impact assessment.
The U Sports football national championship was a nearly sold-out event that saw the Laval University Rouge et Or defeat the University of Saskatchewan Huskies 30–24 at Western Alumni Stadium.
According to the study, out-of-town attendees spent just under $1.8 million in London. The event generated roughly $1.1 million in gross domestic product for the city, $1.35 million for Ontario and $1.6 million for the country.
Game spectators spent over $300,000 on restaurants alone and just under $200,000 on accommodations in an average stay of 1.3 days.
Around 73 per cent of attendees indicated the event was their sole reason for visiting London, with around 78 per cent saying it was very likely they would visit the city again in the future.
“This nationally televised event was a tremendous success,” said Zanth Jarvis, director of sport tourism for Tourism London, in a press release. “[It] provided us with another opportunity to showcase London as an excellent sport tourism destination.”
The university won its bid to host the 57th Vanier Cup in June 2022, just six months after the Mustangs football team won the 56th Vanier Cup in December 2021.
“It was a terrific honour to host the 2022 Vanier Cup on our campus and we are delighted the game generated such a positive economic outcome for London,” said Western president Alan Shepard in a press release.
