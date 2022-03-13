The Western Mustangs women’s hockey team defeated the University of Waterloo Warriors in a tight 2–1 victory to advance to the Ontario University Athletics West division finals — the semifinal round of the McCaw Cup playoffs.
An unassisted goal by first-year forward Grace Bellamy at the beginning of the second period pushed the Mustangs over the Warriors by two after Brooke DiCicco's first period score.
W 🏒 FINAL SCORE@WesternWHKY HANGS ON TO DEFEAT THE @WlooWarriors AND MOVE ONTO THE SEMIFINALS!The Mustangs will faceoff against the winner of the quarterfinal matchup between the @brockbadgers and @guelph_gryphons!WES l 2WAT l 1#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WESvsWAT pic.twitter.com/hY1Q0S9nxG— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) March 12, 2022
Waterloo scored their first goal of the game later in the second frame courtesy of second-year forward Kassidy McCarthy. But it wasn’t enough to lift the Warriors over the Mustangs, as they couldn’t find the net for the rest of regulation.
Waterloo was the top seed in the OUA West, suffering only two losses during the regular season. This quarterfinal matchup came after the University of Windsor Lancers were forced to forfeit in the first round due to coronavirus protocols.
W🏒 The @OUAsport (OUA) 1st round women’s hockey game between the @WindsorLancers and the @WesternWHKY on Wed. March 9 has been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols in Windsor. As a result, the Lancers will forfeit the game and the Mustangs will advance to the next round. pic.twitter.com/nZarl5pHhh— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) March 9, 2022
Western will face the Brock University Badgers in the OUA West finals on March 16 in their race to the McCaw Cup.
