If you’ve been to a football game, you’ve likely seen the Western Mustangs co-ed cheerleading team on the sideline, hyping up the crowd with their high energy flashy routines.
Who you may not have seen is Western University’s All-Girl cheer team, operating mostly off-campus.
Unlike the Mustangs, who have been competing and winning since the 1980s under varsity status, the All-Girl team began two decades later in secret, operating under codename Western X.
Western X started out of a need to prove something. In 2001, after decades of coaching the Mustangs team and travelling across Canada to compete against other collegiate co-ed squads, coach David-Lee Tracey recognized the growing need for a women’s division.
Women’s teams were just beginning to pop up in the early 2000s, but the competition system had not yet caught up. The few women’s teams that did exist had no choice but to go up against the co-ed groups if they wanted to compete.
“At that time, when they didn't have their own stand-alone division, they were always complaining about ‘it’s not fair, we’ll always lose to co-ed teams because we're just girls’ and I hated that,” Tracey says.
Fed up with women athletes undermining their abilities, Tracey took it upon himself to operate an all-women team at the university in secret. He approached former athletes — like gymnasts, volleyball players and divers — and even cheerleaders who didn’t make the co-ed team that year, to buy into his vision.
And they did.
The All-Girl team came together and practiced at Power Cheer Gym after hours when no one was around. When the 2001 national cheerleading championship lineup was released just months later with Western X’s name on the list, people had no idea who they were or what to anticipate.
The team finished in second place at nationals that year, runner-ups to the co-ed Mustangs team. They continued the momentum in 2002, finishing the competition in third.
But the All-Girl team was never meant to last forever — out of a lack of time, space and resources, Tracey knew he had to put it aside after the two-time success. “We proved our point,” he says. “I wanted to prove that the girls can kill the boys’ team, and we did.”
It took an entire decade for them to resurge and be rebranded as Western All-Girl — but this time it was no secret.
In the team’s dormant years, there was a mass increase in women trying out for the co-ed team. Co-ed alumni Aaron Robinson saw these talented women being rejected and volunteered, with the help of Tracey, to recreate his earlier vision.
Western All-Girl was then taken over by Kurt Ford from 2013 until 2015, and now operates under coaches Garrett Skinn and Kaitlyn Harvey. Together, the pair have built a powerhouse, winning national titles in 2015 and 2017 for the all-girl division.
It is this relationship, alongside the ones within the team, that make their hard work worth it.
“It's so fun being able to see them create these lifelong friendships together through something like cheerleading,” Harvey says. “Especially for those coming into the team from first-year, it can be really daunting — it really helps to have a community.”
Some athletes on the team express they’ve felt overlooked and not taken seriously. Teya Craik, a team captain, says some students she’s spoken to think of All-Girl as the “B-Team at Western.”
She attributes this misconception to two things: their unconventional history compared to the Mustangs team and the lack of visibility on campus.
Western All-Girl is back yet again with something to prove, two decades later. Although the team consists of Western students like the Mustangs do, All-Girl receives zero support from the school — they have club status as opposed to varsity status. Club status requires most of the team’s funding to come from fundraisers or out of the athlete’s pockets.
Skinn believes receiving varsity status would help alleviate this pressure on the team, and, ultimately, give Western All-Girl more recognition in the community.
With a full women’s team in particular, misunderstandings can be even more apparent. Alex Cini, base position All-Girl cheerleader, says the reasons people join All-Girl are different from the co-ed team.
“The girls on the co-ed team are either very strong tumblers, like when they do all the flips from the corners and throw themselves around, or [they] are a smaller flyer, and [they’re] the one that is thrown up everywhere,” says Cini. “There needs to be an all-girl team because not everybody has those two qualities.”
As a cheerleader who is best in base positions — the ones who throw and catch others — Cini would not have been given a spot on the co-ed team, as men are traditionally afforded this role. Having Western All-Girl allows girls of all sizes and abilities to develop their skills in a position they succeed best.
Craik, born in Vancouver and raised in Arizona, has been competing in the United States on all-girl teams as a base since she was a kid. She was offered a position on the co-ed team before coming to Western but declined, knowing her stunting experience would not be put to its full potential.
Although Craik says she would have loved to cheer at football games, the team captain does not regret her decision.
Harvey, from being a co-ed alumni to coaching the women’s team, has also taken note of the contrasting dynamics of the two groups.
“Neither one is better than the other, it’s just a very different energy,” she says. “I find that with the girls, they’re just so powerful and supportive of each other.”
Craik wishes All-Girl could similarly bond with the Mustangs team. She thinks creating a support system through practicing together and giving pointers and corrections would be mutually beneficial.
There has, in fact, been some progress in this regard. Cini says in her four years of being on All-Girl, she has seen a growing respect from the co-ed team — something she would like to see develop into a closer relationship.
This respect accelerated after the girls did their first routine in front of the Mustangs this year and coach Tracey sent a follow up message to Skinn saying how impressive they had looked.
Tracey has always been supportive, but this message stood out to Cini, reassuring her the team had proved a point — they were high-level athletes who could take the next trophy in their women’s collegiate division.
Western All-Girl is currently gearing up for their return to center stage, with the All Star National competition in Niagara Falls coming up on April 8. This will be the first time the team has competed since December 2019.
Craik says she misses seeing the crowd, as well as walking through the venue together proudly, in uniform.
“What I’m most excited for is the build up to competing and feeling that energy, the nervousness, the fun and the memories that we’re going to make — I haven’t had that in a while.”
