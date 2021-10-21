The Mustangs baseball team fell 8–4 to the University of Toronto Varsity Blues during the Ontario University Athletics baseball semifinals on Sunday.
Western University had four runs in the first inning but were kept off the board for the remainder of the game. Toronto had four runs in the first inning, scored two in the second and one in the fourth.
“We knew pitching and defence were going to be the keys to success no matter who we played. Unfortunately, we weren’t as tight in these areas as we were during the regionals,” said head coach Mike Lumley.
The last of the 21 outs.🎥 @UofT_Baseball #WeAreONE | #BannerSeason | @PRSVRE_ pic.twitter.com/TT6d0WW8L2— Ontario University Athletics (@OUAsport) October 18, 2021
Western’s second baseman, Michael Dodaro, and designated hitter, Ethan Tichenoff, were named OUA All-Stars after the final-four playoff round.
“Every player and coach did an amazing job throughout the year with several players stepping up in multiple key situations,” said Lumley.
The season saw the Mustangs at .444, winning four out of their nine games. Western beat the Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks 7–4 and the University of Waterloo Warriors 8–5 in the OUA regional qualifiers.
Although the Mustangs fell short of a banner, Lumley is still proud of what his team accomplished.
"We are a young team with some amazing athletes. This year’s offseason strength and mental training combined with a strong pre-season will be the key to next year’s success.”
