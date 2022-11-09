The Mustangs women’s lacrosse team placed third at the Patterson Cup championship tournament in Toronto this weekend, beating the Gryphons 11–5 to win bronze in their last match of the season.
The championship saw Western University, the Queen’s University Golden Gaels and the Trent University Excalibur all hoping to clinch another title, as the only teams to win the Patterson Cup since 2011.
The Mustangs kicked off the tournament with a strong 6–2 victory over the University of Guelph Gryphons. Western went on to knock the Brock University Badgers out of the tournament in the quarterfinals with a 24–0 shutout win.
The Mustangs were sent into the semifinals against the two-time defending Patterson Cup champions — the Excalibur.
Western could not squeak out the win, losing 10–9 in a tight game against the Excalibur, and booking their spot in the bronze medal game.
The Mustangs faced the Gryphons in their fight for bronze. This matchup was Western’s second time facing Guelph in the tournament. The Mustangs defeated the Gryphons 11–5 to take home the third-place title.
The Gaels ended up taking the Patterson Cup, winning 16–5 over the Excalibur in the gold medal game.
