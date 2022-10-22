The Mustangs football team completed their first undefeated season since 2019 with a 38–18 win over the Gee-Gees on Saturday afternoon.
But despite the positive result on the scoreboard, the game was marred by injuries.
As Western University tried a roll-out pass play to receiver Seth Robertson nine minutes into the game, quarterback Evan Hillock was hit on his blindside and fell hard — Robertson also went down after a tackle.
Robertson was back later in the game, but Hillock never returned. The second-year signal caller was seen warming up on the sidelines but did not go out for a snap during the second half. Hillock injured his left shoulder on the play.
“[Hillock] will be ok,” said Mustangs head coach Greg Marshall. “We have two weeks now. He wanted to go back in the second half, and I said 'no.'”
Linebacker Max Nixon also came off the field with an apparent injury after his second sack of the game.
Second-string QB Jackson White came in for his earliest start of the season — the previous being a third-quarter start in a blowout Homecoming game against the University of Waterloo Warriors.
“We lost [Hillock] early in the game, and Jackson [White] comes in and plays great. He started to make some great throws once he got settled in,” said Marshall.
With little to no warm-up time, it was clear Western planned to rely on their running backs to lead them to victory. But this became doubtful as Keon Edwards and Edouard Wanadi both got hurt on back-to-back plays in the second quarter. Luckily, both star running backs returned.
🏈 TOUCHDOWN MUSTANGS!!!Keon Edwards takes it in from short range and the Mustangs get their first major of the day. He even throws a 👋 in there.1ST QUARTER l 3:12 remainingWES l 10OTT l 0#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WESvsOTT pic.twitter.com/G61PEp8V1n— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) October 22, 2022
“I felt ready to go right away,” said White. “I’m always waiting for an opportunity. I never wish anything bad on Hillock, we are really good buddies. I was happy to step up and play well.”
Earlier in the game, the University of Ottawa defence remained stout against a diminished Mustangs offence, shifting momentum after Hillock went down.
But White’s game improved as he went along, finishing the game with 196 yards through the air and two touchdown passes to Robertson and Savaughn Magnaye-Jones. He completed 66.7 per cent of his passes to push Western to an undefeated regular season.
“I think in that fourth and fifth drive, I just started to get more in rhythm, and that was kind of a turning point,” said White.
🏈 TOUCHDOWN MUSTANGS!!!Jackson White finds Savaughn Magnaye-Jones ALL ALONE for the TD. That's Magnaye-Jones @OUAsport leading 9th TD of the year.3RD QUARTER l 0:15 remainingWES l 27OTT l 11#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WESvsOTT pic.twitter.com/l8WT0zALNc— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) October 22, 2022
The Gee-Gees entered the fourth quarter down by just two scores, but the Mustangs quickly put the game out of reach with a field goal by Brian Garrity and a one-yard rushing touchdown from running back Troy Thompson.
Western’s defence was as great as ever, shutting out the Gee-Gees in both the first and third quarters and keeping them to only 251 yards of total offence.
Ottawa running back J.P. Cimankinda struggled against the Mustangs defence, rushing for only 47 yards on 15 attempts.
Edwards and Wanadi both had impressive games again, combining for 238 yards on the ground and one touchdown. Edwards finished the Ontario University Athletics regular season with just under 1,000 rushing yards, while Wanadi finished with 829.
“[Edwards] really carried us today. The [offensive line] up front played really well. But [Edwards] and our running backs today, they played a tough, physical game, and they were rock stars today,” said White.
The Mustangs have earned a first-round playoff bye and won’t have to suit up again until the OUA semi-finals on Nov. 5. Western will also play the rest of their games at home, including potential Yates Cup, Mitchell Bowl and Vanier Cup appearances in November.
“[The bye week’s] huge, I think everyone needs it for their body. We have a longer time to prepare as well — guys can get healthy,” said White. “We're gonna stay motivated, and it's gonna be a big week for us. So we'll see who we get and we'll come prepared.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest