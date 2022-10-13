The Mustangs men’s lacrosse team took home two wins over the Thanksgiving weekend, with a 7–6 win over the Badgers and 11–6 win against the Varsity Blues.
Western University third-year forward Scott Del Zotto scored five goals over the weekend for the Mustangs, recording a four-goal performance on Saturday night. The four goals were scored consecutively in the fourth quarter of that game, marking the forward’s second four-goal game this season.
In Friday’s game, Western held onto the lead in the fourth quarter to extend their winning streak to three games at Alumni Field in St. Catharines Ont.. Del Zotto’s unassisted goal late in the fourth quarter made it 7–5.
A Brock University Badgers goal with a minute left was not enough to steal the game, sending Western home with a 7–6 win.
On Saturday, Del Zotto’s four goals sent the Mustangs over the University of Toronto Varsity Blues 11–6 at home on Mustangs Field.
“We started off a bit slow,” said first-year defenceman Ethan Milroy. “[The score was] only 1–0 after the first quarter. Obviously [the Varsity Blues defence] was playing strong and we didn’t really dial it in until the end of the game.”
The Mustangs only scored one goal in the first quarter, courtesy of first-year forward Jack Accursi.
Accursi picked up a goal and two assists in the win.
“I have a lot of respect for [the Varsity Blues] who brought it tonight,” said head coach Chris Stanoish. “There’s a lot of parity in the [Canadian University Field Lacrosse Association] this year, which is great for the whole league. It was a real good challenge for us tonight. It was encouraging to see the guys stay focused at the end and pull the [win] out.”
The Mustangs now sit at a 6–1 record on the season, sitting second in the Canadian University Field Lacrosse Association West division standings. Western is currently on a four-game winning streak.
“It feels good. We are playing very well this season so it’s a good start,” said Milroy. “But it felt good to win [tonight], especially on our home field. We’re just looking forward to getting back to the tournament we didn’t make last year.”
The Mustangs will face the Badgers for the second time this season to try and extend their streak at home on Friday at 8 p.m..
