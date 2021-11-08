The Western Mustangs men’s hockey team opened a new season on Friday night, taking a 4–3 victory over the Laurier Golden Hawks on Friday.
Western University was effective with the man advantage all night long, scoring two power play goals that proved to be a key part of the team’s success.
“It’s the first time we’ve played in 603 days, but you know I really like the effort, I like the intensity we had. We obviously got lots of work to do but it’s nice getting two points,” said head coach Clarke Singer.
But the Mustangs got into their share of penalty trouble, too. Their penalties allowed Wilfrid Laurier University not only to score a goal but also take advantage of the extra man to build momentum and score another shortly after a second power play.
Those two penalties resulted in Laurier’s first two goals before Western broke the 2–2 tie with two powerplay goals — one from fourth-year winger Colten Olynek and the game-winner from second-year center Sean Montgomery.
“We were actually struggling during the powerplay in the preseason, so it’s nice that we got that going,” said defenceman Stephen Desrochers. “We worked on it a bit this week, moved a couple guys around and we just tried to get pucks on net, play it simple and do what we can to get a puck in the back of the net.”
The Mustangs controlled play through the opening 10 minutes. Defenceman Bailey Newton opened the scoring just over a minute into the first period, while the team held the Golden Hawks to just one shot in the first seven minutes.
