Western looked scary good on Halloween weekend with a 66–0 drubbing of the Windsor Lancers.
Mustangs quarterback Evan Hillock threw for 321 passing yards and two touchdowns — one to Savaughn Magnaye-Jones and the other to Seth Robertson. Magnaye-Jones also caught seven passes for 160 yards to lead the game in receiving yards.
TOUCHDOWN MUSTANGS!!We'll NEVER get tired of this... 1️⃣ ➡️ 1️⃣3️⃣ for 6️⃣Evan Hillock to Savaughn Magnaye-Jones with a beauty1ST QUARTER l 8:21 REMAINING WES - 14WSR - 0#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WESvsWSR pic.twitter.com/zMtLAe4eMm— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) October 30, 2021
Trey Humes punctuated his return from injury with three touchdowns on the ground, but it was largely a rest day for the dynamic running back duo of Humes and Keon Edwards. Edwards and Humes still combined for four touchdowns despite only running for a combined 96 yards.
Western University’s defence was just as stout as their offence, shutting the University of Windsor out, only allowing 176 total yards on Lancers home turf. The Mustangs' defensive highlight came in the first quarter when defensive end Deionte Knight recovered a fumble and ran the ball back for a touchdown, opening Saturday's scoring.
Mustangs offensive lineman Phil Grohovac also got in on the action, reeling in a goal-line touchdown from Jackson White.
TOUCHDOWN MUSTANGS!!They're going right.... NOPE! Jackson White to Phil Grohovac with the catch for the TD. Way to represent the O-Line Phil.2ND QUARTER l 10:16 REMAINING WES - 37WSR - 0#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WESvsWSR pic.twitter.com/S7xYyRtfUE— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) October 30, 2021
With the fourth consecutive victory, Western has put the rest of Ontario University Athletics on notice.
The Mustangs will enter the provincial playoffs with a 5–1 record, good enough for the top seed in the OUA West division. Western will open their post-season slate against the University of Waterloo Warriors at home this Saturday at 1 p.m..
