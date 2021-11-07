The Western Mustangs football team fought through an early Waterloo Warriors lead, winning 51–24 on Saturday afternoon.
Western University quarterback Evan Hillock threw for 227 yards and three touchdowns with just one interception. He led his offence to an explosive outburst, outscoring the Warriors 37–7 in the final three quarters.
The running back duo of Trey Humes and Keon Edwards was once again the focal point of the offensive attack, scoring a combined three touchdowns with 85 and 72 yards rushing, respectively.
The other two Mustangs touchdowns came from an unlikely source — veteran fullback Antonio Valvano doubled his regular season touchdown total with two in just one playoff game. Valvano’s first touchdown was especially vital, giving the Mustangs the lead and the momentum in the first quarter when the Warriors looked most dangerous.
TOUCHDOWN MUSTANGS!!Did we say Antonio Valvano was having a huge day, let's go to an ENORMOUS game as he gets his 2nd TD of the day. 🤌2ND QUARTER l 00:13 REMAINING WAT - 24WES - 37#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WATvsWES pic.twitter.com/ylMmgXY9vB— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) November 6, 2021
“It was huge, with 13 seconds left we just took a shot, and it worked,” Mustangs head coach Greg Marshall said.
The Mustangs defence struggled to contain dynamic Warriors quarterback Tre Ford in the first half, but adjusted in the second, forcing two interceptions and a fumble from one of Ontario University Athletics most dangerous athletes.
“[Ford] is just so hard to stop when he has that open playbook, but we did a better job stopping the run in the second half,” Marshall said.
I'LL TAKE THAT!!!Zach Lindley punches the ball out of Ford's hands and the Mustangs take the ball around mid-field.4TH QUARTER l 11:30 REMAINING WAT l 24WES l 43#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WATvsWES pic.twitter.com/BdgcaEFPrp— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) November 6, 2021
Next up for the Mustangs is the OUA semifinals on Nov. 13, and a score to settle with the only team to defeat them this year: the University of Guelph Gryphons. The Gryphons beat Western 23–21 at home in week two.
Guelph defeated the Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks 31–18 on Saturday to advance to the semifinals.
This time around, Western will have the home field advantage, and the stakes will be much higher than they were in September.
“We put a game plan specific to Guelph, and last time we came away from the run a little too early and they had some big plays against us,” said Marshall. “That’s Guelph, they play good defence, try not to make any mistakes on offense, and they have some good returners.”
