After 120 minutes of scoreless play, the Mustangs women’s soccer team was defeated in penalty kicks against the Golden Gaels in the Ontario University Athletics championship.
The penalties went eight rounds with Western University losing after veteran Mustang midfielder Kiera Grein’s final shot was stopped by Queen’s University goalkeeper Kirstin Tynan.
“It was a great game with two good teams and I thought that so many players stepped up and had amazing performances,” said Western head coach Martin Painter. “Queen’s is a tough team to break down and they don’t give up a lot of goals. Unfortunately, we didn’t get that last touch but it was a fantastic game of soccer with a great turnout.”
On the other side of the pitch, Western keeper Samantha St. Croix kept the Mustangs in the game after a massive save on the Gaels’ first penalty kick.
W⚽️ PENALTY KICKSStill tied after 2OT. Penalty Kicks are next.#RunWithUs pic.twitter.com/0myMfK8wyZ— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) November 13, 2021
The team dominated on the field at Western Alumni Stadium, marking 17 shots with eight landing on net.
“We went into the game thinking we’re going to play hard, leave everything on the pitch and I think we did that,” said first-year player Avarie Thomas. “They have a really strong front three and we knew that coming into this but I think we contained them well, not giving up any goals.”
Friday night’s gold medal match was the first meeting between the two teams this year. The Mustangs defeated both the University of Toronto Varsity Blues and the Nipissing University Lakers to advance to the finals.
The Mustangs ended the regular season with a 8–2–2 record, placing second overall in the OUA West. Western went undefeated in their last four regular season games.
“Our players are gaining valuable experience. We had three really tough playoff games and a tough regular season but our players keep rising to the occasion and getting better,” said Painter.
Although the OUA soccer season has come to an end for the Mustangs, the U Sports championship in Sydney, N.S. will be starting this coming week.
U SPORTS WSOC: It's now official which teams will be at the U SPORTS Championships. Per sources, this is the draw for the quarterfinal. UBC v AcadiaWestern v LavalQueen's vs MacEwanTWU v Cape BretonAll the action kicks off in Sydney on Nov. 18. #USPORTS— Ben Steiner (@BenSteiner00) November 13, 2021
Western is scheduled to face the Laval University Rouge et Or in the quarterfinals on Nov. 18.
“We’re going to come back and train, then we got a couple of days to get ready because we fly out on Monday. Players keep rising to the occasion and getting better. We’ll have some new challenges from across the country this week and we’re excited for it,” said Painter.
As for Thomas, she said she has one goal on her mind going into the upcoming week’s championship event — the biggest game of the year.
“The national title,” she said.
