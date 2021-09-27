The Western field hockey team opened their season with two weekend games against Waterloo, finishing with a 2–2 tie at home and 2–0 win on the road.
Saturday’s game was the first time back in action since competing in the Ontario University Athletics championships on Oct. 19, 2019.
The University of Waterloo came out on top early in the first game and went into halftime with the lead at TD Stadium. But Western University was able to come back and tie the game.
The @WlooWarriors jump out to the first half lead, but the @WesternMustangs come back to earn the tie. 🏑#WeAreONE pic.twitter.com/VN24Q8RiQk— Ontario University Athletics (@OUAsport) September 26, 2021
Sunday morning’s matchup in Waterloo was a better outing for Western — the Mustangs scored two goals in the third quarter and the team walked off Warrior Field with a 2–0 victory.
Western remains on top of the OUA West Division standings after the win.
“This first weekend we were looking for our footing in the OUA,” said field hockey captain Maddie Romeril. “We had the energy and resilience to fight back for the tie on Saturday but on Sunday the team showed their hunger and drive for a shutout win.”
”With the win today, we knew we wanted to score first, it was important to start on the right foot,” said head coach Jeff Pacheco. “Key senior players stepped up at the right times for us to find the win.”
Fans can catch the field hockey team back in action on the road against the McMaster University Marauders on Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m..
