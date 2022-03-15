The Western Mustangs field hockey team remains optimistic for next season, despite a disappointing loss in the Ontario University Athletics West division semifinals.
The 2021 season started strong with a three-game winning streak, giving the Mustangs momentum. Western University boasted a 5–3–1 record by the end of the season — enough to send the Mustangs to the playoffs.
“Playing at home as much as we did was a highlight and being supported throughout the season by so many players was great to see,” says head coach Jeff Pacheco.
The women’s season came to a close after a 3–1 loss to the University of Guelph Gryphons in the Ontario University Athletics west semifinals. Despite this loss, Western has set some goals to accomplish and remains hopeful for the upcoming season.
Co-captain Sophie Schmidt says team bonding is something the team has developed since returning from the cancelled 2020 season.
“The girls have really come together as a team this season rather than [relying on] individual strength,” says Schmidt.
Co-captain Katie-Jo Smith says losing graduating players is always difficult since their presence both on and off the field is crucial.
“Losing Maddie [Romeril] and Daman [Toor] saddens all of us,” said Smith. “[Toor’s] attitude toward the game was shown through her drive as a team player. [Romeril’s] positivity was present even in the hardest times. The hope is that we can learn from them and take it into the upcoming season.”
Schmidt says the ultimate goal for the upcoming season is to make it to the OUA finals, but it’s going to take a team effort.
“We can achieve this by utilizing our personal attributes and building our strengths together,” said Schmidt. “We compliment each other because of our different skills and traits, but when we work as a team, we succeed greatly.”
