The Mustangs took down the Golden Hawks 45–9 in a battle of the purples on Saturday afternoon, pushing Western to their seventh straight Yates Cup.
The game was plagued with heavy winds, reaching highs of 80 to 90 kilometres per hour. One thing was certain if Western University wanted to carry out the victory: they had to fight the wind.
“We [The coaches] felt that in the second half, we're gonna run the ball and make sure that [Laurier] has to stop the run. Because even with the wind, it wasn't easy to throw the ball,” said Mustangs head coach Greg Marshall.
Western started out slow in the first quarter, only putting up three points from a Brian Garrity field goal. The first quarter also saw Mustangs quarterback Evan Hillock throw his first interception of the year, resulting in an early pick-six for the Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks.
“For the most part, we did a good job other than giving them a touchdown. It was tough for [Hillock] to even throw that ball. Because against the wind, even though it's a short pass, it just flutters — not a great call,” said Marshall.
Western was able to finally put a touchdown on the board in the second quarter courtesy of a QB sneak from second-string quarterback Jackson White, eventually leading to a 14–9 lead heading into halftime after a safety and a second field goal.
But the Mustangs weren’t done yet. In a third quarter boom, Western would not let the Golden Hawks breathe, scoring 17 points while facing the wind coming out of the locker room.
“In my opinion. I feel like a lot of people try to test us. They try to come out and pound the ball on us, and they try to throw it,” said defensive tackle Malcolm Hinds. “I don't think they respect us enough, so I think there's definitely some more work that we need to do.”
Laurier fumbled the ball on two straight drives and suffered a strip-sack on their third drive of the second half. Hinds exploded on the stat sheet, putting up eight tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.
🏈 LOOK OUT!!Malcolm Hinds lowers the boom on Taylor Elgersma and forces the fumble and Western takes over again.3RD QUARTER l 6:30 remainingWLU l 9WES l 28#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WLUvsWES pic.twitter.com/vBLRMIMTuq— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) November 5, 2022
“Before I made the sack, I spoke to coach Gleason, and I asked him if I could line up on the guard if we're in a first-and-10 situation. He told me to go for it, and that's what I did,” said Hinds.
The Mustangs' defence surprisingly allowed less points than their own team’s offence. The defence put up a second-half shutout, after only allowing two points in the first half — the Golden Hawks' touchdown was a pick-six against the offence.
Western’s front seven gave Laurier QB Taylor Elgersma no space throughout the game, forcing him to throw an interception and finish with only 52 passing yards and a pass completion rate of 47 per cent.
🏈 INTERCEPTION!!!Robert Panabaker scoops the overthrown ball and gets the interception.4TH QUARTER l 9:52 remainingWLU l 9WES l 31#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WLUvsWES pic.twitter.com/Hhl3FZ8f23— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) November 5, 2022
“[Laurier is] a good team, but the second half, we came out, and we got the job done,” said Hinds.
Western running back Keon Edwards was as dominant again, putting up 138 yards and scoring two touchdowns — both coming in the second half.
“I didn't think I [rushed for 100 yards] this time. But it happened, though. I just have to do what's best for our team. And we got the job done,” said Edwards.
The running back corps rushed for 237 yards and four touchdowns, leading the offence to victory. Throwing the ball was out of the question with the heavy winds — Hillock ended the game with 139 passing yards.
🏈 TOUCHDOWN MUSTANGS!!!Keon Edwards gets the TD and some popcorn to boot on the celebration. 4TH QUARTER l 5:38 remainingWLU l 9WES l 38#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WLUvsWES pic.twitter.com/WWnTymDRwx— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) November 5, 2022
The Mustangs will take on the Queen’s University Golden Gaels next week at home for the Yates Cup — a rematch of last year’s Ontario University Athletics football championship. This is the fourth time since 2009 the two rivals will face each other for North America’s oldest active sports championship trophy.
“[The Mustangs] will enjoy tonight, and start preparing tomorrow and prepare like it will be our last game. Our kids are focused, and they're not looking down the road,” said Marshall. “We know that the only way we can win is to get better every day.”
The Golden Gaels defeated the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees 35–13 Saturday afternoon, shortly before Western finished their victory over Laurier.
“I don’t like Queens, but you know what, it's gonna be a good game. Hopefully, they will bring their best because we're coming. I promise you that,” said Hinds.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest