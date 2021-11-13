The Western Mustangs are off to the Yates Cup again.
Western University was able to hold off the pesky University of Guelph Gryphons team 33–12 to book a ticket to the Ontario University Athletics final in Kingston, Ont. against the undefeated Queen’s University Gaels.
Mustangs running back Keon Edwards rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns while his backfield mate Trey Humes ran for 75 yards of his own. Quarterback Evan Hillock threw for 173 yards and a touchdown, surviving an aggressive affair at Western Alumni Stadium.
TOUCHDOWN MUSTANGS!!!Justin Nickson breaks one and then a second tackle and spins in for the TD.3rd QUARTER l 4:40 REMAINING GUE l 9WES l 21#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #GUEvsWES pic.twitter.com/BHMh5uT4SK— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) November 13, 2021
“That was definitely one of the most physical games we’ve played all year,” said Mustangs defensive end Deionte Knight.
The Mustangs had a sloppy first half, complete with an interception in the second quarter and a host of penalties, most on kick or punt returns, giving the Gryphons more dangerous field positions.
Thankfully for Western, their defence was on top of their game all afternoon. Knight’s two sacks led the way for a unit that held Guelph quarterback Shawn Lal to just 100 passing yards.
“Sometimes, inconsistent starts and games happen because you’re playing a good football team,” said Western head coach Greg Marshall. “They’re not just going to roll over for us.”
LOOK OUT!!!Deionte Knight gets to the Guelph QB and takes him down with authority.3rd QUARTER l 5:40 REMAINING GUE l 9WES l 14#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #GUEvsWES pic.twitter.com/JjN0iiAEkj— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) November 13, 2021
The Mustangs were able to avenge their week two loss to the Gryphons, once again finding themselves in a physical contest with a handful of chippy moments.
“We didn’t give up as many big plays defensively and we were a little more consistent in the red zone scoring,” said Marshall.
Western now looks forward to a battle in Kingston, Ont. against the undefeated Gaels in the 113th Yates Cup. Queen’s defeated the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees at home 32–15 to win the OUA East division today.
