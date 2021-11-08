The Western Mustangs men’s hockey team lost 4–1 to the Windsor Lancers on Saturday night.
Engaged in a tight battle in the third period, the University of Windsor scored a crucial power play goal late in the third and finished off with an empty-net goal.
But the final score doesn’t tell the full story of the game. Western University had 47 shots on goal to Windsor’s 27. The Mustangs dominated most of the second period as the Lancers weathered the storm.
Western goaltender Dylan Myskiw made his debut stopping 24 shots for the team, keeping the Mustangs in the game during a rough first period.
Western gave up two goals on the penalty kill, with the first one happening early in the second period. Penalties were a recurring theme throughout the game with each team finishing with five apiece.
The Mustangs’ only goal of the game came in the third period from third-year right winger Brett Jacklin on the power play.
Western has lost eight of their last 10 matchups against the Lancers. Saturday’s loss leaves the Mustangs season record at 1–1.
The purple and white will be on the road next week taking on the University of Waterloo Warriors on Friday and the University of Guelph Gryphons on Saturday.
