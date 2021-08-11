Western University has announced they will require all student-athletes, coaches and staff to be fully vaccinated to compete during the 2021-22 season unless they request exemption under grounds protected by the Ontario Human Rights Code by Sept. 1.
Nine Ontario University Athletics schools have already announced their decision to mandate vaccines for varsity athletes — Brock University Badgers, University of Toronto Varsity Blues, University of Ottawa Gee-Gees, McMaster University Marauders, Carleton University Ravens, Sir Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks, Guelph University Gryphons, Ryerson University Rams and the Ontario Tech University Ridgebacks.
The OUA has yet to mandate vaccines for all student-athletes across the province. The conference announced in June that they plan to implement health and safety measures throughout the upcoming athletic season, including a limited schedule with no overnight travel.
At the moment, the only U Sports conference to require student-athletes from all member schools to be fully vaccinated is the Quebec Student Sport Federation.
In May, Western announced their requirement for in-residence students to have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The university has yet to announce a campus-wide vaccine mandate despite pressure from the Western community, including an online faculty-petition created by Western biochemistry professor Greg Gloor, urging administration to create a provision ahead of the academic year.
Correction (Aug. 11, 2021, 5:23 p.m.): Corrected to reflect that student-athletes, coaches and staff are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest