Growing pains aren’t just a fact of life. A weekend on the road cemented that for the Mustangs men’s basketball team, who fell 82–65 to Ontario Tech and 107–97 to Queen’s.
Poor shooting from the field, three-point line and foul line sunk Western University on Friday night when they faced the Ontario Tech University Ridgebacks. A hard-fought battle on Saturday night led to the Mustangs losing by 10 points to the Queen’s University Golden Gaels.
The weekend’s big storylines:
Western hit one three-pointer against the Ridgebacks on Friday, and their shooting percentage from beyond the arc dropped to seven per cent in the game — the team’s lowest of the season.
Shooting improved Saturday as the Mustangs shot 47.9 per cent from the field and 40.9 per cent from the three-point line, but wasn’t enough to beat the high-powered Golden Gaels offence.
The Mustangs will travel to Toronto this weekend to face the University of Toronto Varsity Blues and Toronto Metropolitan University Bold on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Struggles from the three-point line
With one minute left in Friday’s game, trailing by 20 points, Mustangs fifth-year forward Aryan Sharma drilled Western’s first — and only — three-pointer of the evening.
🏀 #WesternMustangs MBB: End of the third quarter, Western is 0-9 from the three-point line and trail by 20.— Miles Bolton (@milesbolt) January 21, 2023
Sharma’s three came at the end of a historically bad shooting night for the Mustangs. The team hasn’t come close to shooting below 10 per cent from beyond the arc this season. Adding to that, Western shot 57.1 per cent from the foul line. Western didn’t get a single free throw opportunity in the third quarter, and didn’t hit one in the first quarter.
Sharma led the way with 21 points, but was one of just two Mustangs to hit double digit points Friday.
Getting badly outscored in the first and third quarters, the Mustangs spread out their playing time. Third-year forward Jaxon Cohee played eight minutes in his first appearance of the season. First-year guard Noah Otshudi, first-year guard Cole Cruz-Dumont, third-year forward John Vrdoljak, fifth-year forward Ukasha Khan and first-year guard Imran Armstrong all got playing time.
Queen’s proves to be too much to handle
The Mustangs’ shooting was better Saturday when they took on the conference-leading Golden Gaels. Western shot 47.3 per cent from the field, 37.1 per cent from the three-point line and 64.9 per cent from the foul line in the 10-point loss.
Sharma, again, led the Mustangs with 27 points and nine rebounds, while fourth-year guard Jerric Palma was perfect from the arc, draining all three of his three-point attempts. Western relied heavily on their star players, as Sharma and third-year guard Tyson Dunn played 38 minutes apiece.
Despite losing by 17 points the night before, and facing a potent Queen’s attack, the Mustangs kept pace, outscoring the Golden Gaels 22–17 in the first quarter, and faced a deficit of 10 points or fewer throughout the game.
M 🏀 FINALThe Mustangs fought hard right to the final buzzer, but unfortunately fell short as the Gaels emerged with the victory. Aryan Sharma was the top scorer of the night with 27 points. WES - 97QUE - 106#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WESvsQUE pic.twitter.com/EF9c4pFC5V— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) January 22, 2023
What’s next?
Things won’t get much easier for the now 7–7 Mustangs.
Western will face the 11–5 Varsity Blues on Friday at 8 p.m. and the 9–5 Bold on Saturday at 6 p.m..
