Aryan Sharma, Matteo Zagar and George Horn prepare to box out, Dec. 2, 2022.

The Mustangs men’s basketball team lost 90–86 to the Golden Hawks Saturday to close out the OUA regular season. Western’s focus now shifts to their upcoming playoff game on the road against Queen’s Wednesday night.

Everything you need to know

  • Despite a 24-point fourth quarter, Western University’s comeback effort fell short as the Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks handed them their 12th loss of the Ontario University Athletics regular season.

  • The Mustangs honoured their two fifth-year forwards — Aryan Sharma and Ukasha Khan — on Saturday as part of their annual seniors’ night celebrations.

  • Western will travel to Kingston, Ont. this Wednesday to face the Queen’s University Golden Gaels in the opening round of the playoffs. The Mustangs are 0–1 against the Gaels this season.

Fourth quarter push falls short

Down 70–62 entering the final frame, the Mustangs banked in 24 points in the fourth quarter but couldn’t complete the comeback. They finished the regular season with a 10–12 record, clinching the 12th and final playoff seed in the conference.

The Mustangs were outscored 25–16 in the second quarter.

Western also struggled from the three-point line, shooting just 21.7 per cent from beyond the arc. Laurier shot 34.8 per cent in the same category.

Khan was in the starting lineup for the first time this season, replacing second-year forward Matteo Zagar, who came off the bench. Khan saw three minutes of action.

Sharma led the Mustangs with 17 points and five defensive rebounds on the night.

Mustangs honour Sharma, Khan on Seniors Night

A testament to the youthful Mustangs’ roster, Sharma and Khan were the team’s only two graduating players honoured this year.

Sharma has been nothing short of spectacular this season, leading the OUA by scoring an average of 23.4 points per game. He’s started all of Western’s 22 games this season and has averaged just over 35 minutes of playing time every night — carrying the Mustangs this season.

Khan has played in 15 games this season, mostly off the bench. In his limited role, he’s shot 33.3 per cent from the field and 25 per cent from the three-point line.

“It's always a bit of an emotional time of the year when we're losing guys that have been with us for a long time,” said Mustangs head coach Brad Campbell after the team’s win over the Brock University Badgers on Feb. 11.

Campbell added that the season’s adrenaline usually carries the team through these emotions, and “it hits you when the season’s finished.”

“I know our senior guys, Ukasha and Aryan, are gonna stay focused,” Campbell said. “Everyone goes through it unfortunately, and it's one of those times you remember. Hopefully we can make it memorable by making a good run in the playoffs.”

Western-Queen’s rivalry renewed for playoffs

The infamous Western versus Queen’s rivalry will see another battle as the Mustangs face the Gaels in the opening round of the playoffs Wednesday night.

In their game against Queen’s earlier this season, Western lost 106–97 in a close matchup.

Tip off is at the Athletics and Recreation Centre in Kingston, Ont. at 7 p.m..

