The Mustangs men’s basketball team lost to the Thunderwolves 85–98 on Friday before protecting home court Saturday against the Gryphons with a 96–85 win.
Fifth-year forward Aryan Sharma was strong for Western University, picking up 54 points and 14 rebounds over the weekend. The Mustangs veteran remains the leading scorer in Ontario University Athletics — averaging 22.5 points per game.
Friday night’s game against the Lakehead University Thunderwolves was a physical battle, with Western opening the game defensively. The Mustangs were able to force turnovers and push Lakehead out of the paint, but it wasn’t enough to squeeze out a victory.
The Thunderwolves fought back in the second quarter with first-year forward Eric Gonzalez putting up 11 points in seven minutes. Lakehead put up eight more threes than Western in the second quarter, outscoring the Mustangs 5–1 from beyond the arc.
Sharma helped Western regain control in the second half by putting up 14 points in the third quarter to push the Mustangs up by one going into the fourth quarter.
In the final frame, the Thunderwolves were able to lock down the Mustangs with three steals and four takeaways. The Thunderwolves outscored the Mustangs by 14 points in the final 10 minutes, handing the Mustangs their fifth loss of the season.
“They may have been more physical than us but we had more energy. It was just about making the proper adjustments and we didn’t do that today,” said fourth-year guard Jerric Palma.
Saturday’s game against the University of Guelph Gryphons had a rocky start. The Gryphons had six more offensive rebounds than the Mustangs, leading to 11 second-chance points in the first quarter. Early into the second quarter, the Gryphons grabbed their largest lead of the night with 14 points.
Western and Guelph battled for the lead going into the second half where the Mustangs took control of the key, doubling the Gryphons’ points in the paint.
The Mustangs closed out the win in a dominant final quarter thanks to co-captains Sharma and third-year guard Tyson Dunn’s inability to miss a shot. The dynamic duo went 11 for 11 for a combined 21 points in the quarter, leading to the 11-point win for Western.
“We finished on a win which is nice, and got to .500, but we’ll try to come back stronger in the new year,” said Dunn.
Saturday’s win broke the Mustangs three-game losing streak, setting their record to 5–5 heading into the new year.
Head coach Brad Campbell says his team is a "high-character group." "This group has belief in themselves, and when you have belief in yourself, it obviously becomes a lot easier."— Miles Bolton (@milesbolt) December 4, 2022
Western returns home after the winter break against the University of Windsor Lancers at Alumni Hall on Jan. 7, 2023. Tip off is scheduled for 4 p.m..
