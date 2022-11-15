The Mustangs men’s basketball team won back-to-back games over the weekend, sweeping Algoma 88–57 and 96–65.
Western University held the Algoma University Thunderbirds under double-digits for almost the whole first quarter on Friday night, with a 26–11 lead in the first 10 minutes. Third-year forward George Horn dominated the paint with four rebounds in the first five minutes of the game — logging a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
The Mustangs got into foul trouble in the second-quarter when second-year guard Noah Otshudi earned his third personal foul. The Thunderbirds failed to capitalise on nine free-throw opportunities, only banking in five in the second.
By the end of the third quarter, Western maintained a lead of 11 points. The Mustangs went on to outscore the Thunderbirds 20–10 in the final frame and win the first half of the doubleheader.
Western carried their momentum into Saturday’s match against Algoma, with fifth-year forward Aryan Sharma scoring 24 points, going 10 for 19 from the field.
The Mustangs started strong, gaining an early lead with 11 fast-break points in the first 10 minutes.
After a stagnant second quarter, the Mustangs turned up the heat in the second half, shooting 50 per cent from three. Third-year forward Matteo Zagar helped control the paint with 10 rebounds and nine points, as the Mustangs took home their second consecutive win on the road.
The Mustangs road trip comes to an end this upcoming weekend, with their home opener this Friday night. The team hopes to continue their winning streak against their next opponent — the Laurentian University Voyageurs — at 8 p.m. in Alumni Hall.
