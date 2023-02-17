While the Mustangs men’s hockey team won’t be heading to the playoffs, they ended their season on a high note, beating the Lancers 5–3 Saturday afternoon. Western needed the University of Waterloo Warriors to defeat the Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks on Feb. 10 to make the playoffs, but the Warriors were blown out 5–2.
The weekend’s biggest storylines
- With the Warriors loss on Friday night, Western University will regroup for the off-season.
- On Saturday night, the Mustangs were led by second-year forward Shane Butlika, who scored two goals in the victory against the University of Windsor Lancers.
- In his seventh appearance of the season, Mustangs first-year goaltender Jack McNaughton recorded 34 saves for his fourth win of the year.
Saturday night fever
While a number of Western players suited up for their final game — including fifth-year captain Kyle Pettit — it was the team’s younger players that stole the show on Senior Night.
After his team scored in the first two minutes of the game, Mustangs first-year defenceman Eric Van Impe’s effective point shot redirected off the Lancers goaltender’s pads and onto the stick of third-year centerman Sean Montgomery’s stick for a 2–0 lead.
The Lancers would score two unanswered goals before Mustangs second-year defenceman Jack York regained the lead with a power play marker. Western would add another on the power play in the third despite taking eight penalties in the game.
M🏒 MUSTANGS GOAL!!!Western moves the puck around on the powerplay and Shane Bulitka gets his second goal of the night to extend the Mustangs lead.🚨Bulitka (9) from Van Impe & Sproviero at 9:44 (PP)WSR | 2WES | 4#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WSRvsWES pic.twitter.com/tKvCLZ0EGC— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) February 11, 2023
The Lancers cut the deficit to one goal in the third period, but an empty netter from Mustangs third-year left winger Riley MacRae secured the team’s victory.
Playoff hopes shattered
After the Golden Hawks defeated the Warriors Friday night, the Mustangs matchup with the Lancers would be their last of the 2022–23 season.
Despite facing a nine-game losing streak from Nov. 4th to Jan. 7th — the longest in team history — the Mustangs turned things around in the winter term. The team won eight of their last 12 games to finish the season 11–11–5, narrowly missing the playoffs.
While Western finished their season with the same number of points as Laurier, the Mustangs had fewer wins. Western finished the season with 11 wins, while Laurier finished with 13.
Moving forward
The Mustangs will not be competing for Ontario University Athletics’’s Queen’s Cup this spring, but the future is bright in London, Ont..
With key players leaving the roster, the Mustangs will look for its young players to earn increased leadership roles, including second leading scorer and second-year defenceman Jake Gravelle.
Improved play down the stretch from third-year returning goaltender, Dylan Myskiw and McNaughton, the Mustangs will be in good hands as they prepare for the 2023–24 season.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest