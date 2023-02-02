The Mustangs men’s hockey team played only one of their scheduled games this weekend after their Thursday matchup was postponed, losing 2–1 to the Thunderwolves on Saturday night.
Weekend’s biggest storylines
Western University’s road matchup with the Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks was postponed on Thursday due to inclement weather.
Mustangs third-year goaltender Dylan Myskiw returned to the lineup from the injury report on Saturday night, making 25 saves in the loss.
With three penalties in the third period, the Mustangs couldn’t claw back from a 2–0 deficit.
Playoff implications
Western was scheduled to face Laurier in a matchup with major playoff implications on Thursday. Due to inclement weather, the game was eventually postponed before puck drop.
As both teams play out the final stretch of their seasons, the Mustangs trail the Golden Hawks — who own the final playoff spot in the Ontario University Athletics west division — by only four points.
The game has since been rescheduled for Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. in Waterloo, Ont..
⚠️ Due to the weather conditions, this morning's @LaurierHockey game vs. @WesternMustangs is cancelled. It will be rescheduled to a future date (TBD). pic.twitter.com/nTtdmGpGDN— Laurier Golden Hawks (@WLUAthletics) January 26, 2023
Weekend road trip
The Mustangs travelled to Thunder Bay, Ont. on Saturday for a game against the Lakehead University Thunderwolves — a game Western nearly stole after trailing 2–0 in the third period.
Despite outshooting the Thunderwolves, the Mustangs allowed the game’s first goal and didn’t score until the 10 minute mark of the third period. Western second-year defenceman Jack York scored his fourth goal of the season to cut Lakehead’s lead to one.
The game’s goaltending matchup stole the show, with Myskiw making his return to the lineup. The third-year was sharp throughout the game, making 25 saves. In the Thunderwolves net, first-year goaltender Christian Cicigoi stopped 29 of 30 Mustangs shots en route to his ninth victory of the season.
In the third period, the Mustangs hurt themselves by taking three penalties, including a roughing call against second-year right winger Michael Boushy with 49 seconds remaining in the final frame. While Lakehead was unsuccessful on the powerplay, it wasted Western’s opportunity to gain an extra attacker and tie up the game.
Moving forward
This coming weekend the Mustangs will play two key matches against the University of Waterloo Warriors on Friday night and the Toronto Metropolitan University Bold on Saturday afternoon at Thompson Arena.
