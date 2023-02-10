With a chance to control their own destiny in the OUA west division, the Mustangs men’s hockey team shared wins with the Golden Hawks in two mid-week matchups, winning 5–2 Tuesday afternoon before getting shut out 3–0 Thursday night.
This week’s biggest storylines
After scoring three goals in the third period of Tuesday’s game, Western University couldn’t carry their momentum in Thursday night’s pivotal matchup, going scoreless against the Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks.
Mustangs third-year goaltender Dylan Myskiw was stellar this week, stopping 73 of the 77 shots he faced, including a 40-save performance in Tuesday’s victory.
Despite drawing 10 penalties on the Golden Hawks this week, the Mustangs were held scoreless on the power play.
Tuesday afternoon blowout
On Tuesday afternoon, the Mustangs travelled to Waterloo, Ont. for the first game of a pivotal series against the Golden Hawks at Sun Life Financial Arena.
Western opened the first period with a goal from second-year center Andrew Bruder. With assists from second-year defenceman Jack Tucker and third-year forward and Mustangs leading scorer Franco Sproviero, Bruder’s marker gave Western a lead three minutes into the opening frame.
After the Golden Hawks tied the game early in the second, the Mustangs scored three unanswered goals, including fifth-year captain Kyle Pettit’s fourth goal of the season.
Before Bruder iced the game with an empty net goal in the third, the Mustangs started Myskiw in his fourth consecutive start between the pipes — and he was solid. The veteran goaltender stopped 40 shots in the match, including 17 saves in a third period that saw Laurier’s comeback attempt get put to rest.
Thursday night’s sputter
Despite claiming a crucial two points on Tuesday night, the Mustangs had their work cut out for them in Thursday night’s rematch with the Golden Hawks.
The Mustangs were dominated in the first period, allowing the Golden Hawks to record 18 shots in the opening frame — all steered aside by Myskiw.
While Western controlled the play in the second, they were diced for two goals, including a cursed goal from Laurier fourth-year forward Caleb Rich with just over a minute remaining.
Mustangs head coach Clarke Singer rallied the team to shoot 11 shots in a desperate third-period comeback attempt, but Golden Hawks third-year goaltender Christian Propp stood on his head, recording his first shutout of the season.
Looking ahead
This weekend, the Mustangs will celebrate their senior players in the team’s final regular season game on Saturday afternoon. Western will face off against the University of Windsor Lancers at Thompson Arena, with puck drop set for 3 p.m..
Playing for the final playoff spot in the Ontario University Athletics’ west division, the Mustangs are currently tied in points at 25 with the Golden Hawks and the University of Guelph Gryphons. To clinch a playoff berth, Western will need to win Saturday’s game, while getting help from their OUA counterparts.
